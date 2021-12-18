Standing in the middle of his neighborhood which would never be the same, Leith was unsure if he would rebuild or even return to the area. For now, his family will call the cottage with soft couches and large windows their home, a safe and dry place to stash the few possessions he picked up from the disaster site: Sydney’s yellow baby blanket, a laminated sheet of baseball cards and a Pound Puppy stuffed animal from Leith’s childhood. The one thing he was certain of is that he would not be sad.