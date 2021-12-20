Two months earlier, a jury had convicted Aguilera-Mederos on 27 counts in connection with the incident, including four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault and 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault, the Associated Press reported. Colorado District Court Judge A. Bruce Jones said during last week’s sentencing hearing that he was “not angry” at Aguilera-Mederos but did not have the discretion to impose a sentence lesser than 110 years in prison. Colorado law, he said, only permitted him to impose the minimum prison time for each charge, and “every crime of violence has to be sentenced consecutively,” he said.