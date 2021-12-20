“As the second-largest private employer in the United States it is not enough for Amazon to just create jobs. Amazon has a responsibility to its workforce to create safe, dependable jobs with livable wages that do not cost people their lives, health, and well-being,” reads the letter from legislators, who included Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). Two of the victims lived in Bush’s St. Louis-area district.