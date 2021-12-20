“As the second-largest private employer in the United States it is not enough for Amazon to just create jobs. Amazon has a responsibility to its workforce to create safe, dependable jobs with livable wages that do not cost people their lives, health, and well-being,” reads the letter from legislators, who included Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) and Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). Two of the victims lived in Bush’s St. Louis-area district.
The letter follows questions from some relatives of the deceased workers, whose bodies were recovered in the rubble at the south end of the warehouse, where the worst of the collapse occurred.
Amazon officials and survivors of the incident say most workers were sheltering at the north end of building, in a designated shelter area near a bank of bathrooms.
Baby Hebb, stepmother of Etheria Hebb, who was killed in the collapse, said she wants to know why such a large building appeared to have only one shelter area.
“It was so many square feet. I mean, you should have more than one safety spot for all those workers,” Hebb told The Post in an interview Friday after an outdoor vigil held in memory of the deceased workers.
A 911 call placed minutes after the collapse suggests that Etheria Hebb perished in a women’s bathroom on the south side of the building. Two survivors who placed the call described a third woman lying unresponsive beside them after the building collapsed. Hebb was the only woman to die when the distribution center’s walls collapsed.
“I was aware she was in a bathroom and I was like, is that where they tell them to go? I mean, we’re wondering,” Baby Hebb said, adding that she also wanted to know what sort of training workers had for coping with natural disasters.
Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. The company last week called the incident “a devastating tragedy.”