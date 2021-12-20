Federal and state officials are warning of an oncoming wave of coronavirus infections fueled by the omicron variant that could bring the highest level of cases yet during the pandemic in the United States – and New York, as it did in the pandemic’s early months, is already feeling the effects.

Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “unfortunately” he believes the nation will see record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. He added during an appearance on ABC that the omicron variant is “really something to be reckoned with.”

For the third day in a row, New York reported a record daily level of new coronavirus cases. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), who said in a news conference Sunday that “we are seeing a very substantial rise in the number of cases in a way we haven’t seen previously,” called on President Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act, a wartime law, to provide supplies of testing kits and treatments to New York City and the rest of the country.

The surge comes as more than 70 percent of people in New York state have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, about 10 percent more than the national rate. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said more than 94 percent of New York adults had at least one dose.

Here’s what to know

  • Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said Sunday they had tested positive for the coronavirus. Both were fully vaccinated, with boosters, and were experiencing mild symptoms.
  • Health officials in the United States and around the world have signaled in recent days that the definition of being fully vaccinated could be expanded to include booster shots, as the omicron variant’s spread alters the world’s path to recovery.
  • Lawmakers and business leaders are starting to worry about whether there is enough federal aid to shield Americans from another round of financial despair.