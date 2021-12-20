Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “unfortunately” he believes the nation will see record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. He added during an appearance on ABC that the omicron variant is “really something to be reckoned with.”
For the third day in a row, New York reported a record daily level of new coronavirus cases. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), who said in a news conference Sunday that “we are seeing a very substantial rise in the number of cases in a way we haven’t seen previously,” called on President Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act, a wartime law, to provide supplies of testing kits and treatments to New York City and the rest of the country.
The surge comes as more than 70 percent of people in New York state have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, about 10 percent more than the national rate. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said more than 94 percent of New York adults had at least one dose.
The Netherlands imposed a snap lockdown starting Sunday. Officials in Ireland imposed a nightly curfew from Monday. France banned New Year’s Eve fireworks. Other European countries, including France and Germany, imposed new travel restrictions. Israel has urged people to work from home when possible and is weighing tightened travel restrictions to and from the United States, among other countries.
But in Australia — once dubbed the “Hermit Kingdom” for the way it sealed its international borders against the virus — officials in the country’s most populous areas have loosened nearly all restrictions in recent days, despite case numbers soaring to fresh records.
New Zealand, too, has been loosening restrictions. The country’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, is set to celebrate her pandemic-delayed wedding next month with dozens of guests and a performance by the singer Lorde, the New Zealand Herald reported.
Coronavirus testing was a breeze when J.D. Schroeder traveled to Abu Dhabi and Mexico this fall. Not so much at home in Pennsylvania when he felt sick Wednesday and found out he had been exposed.
The mechanical engineer started looking for an over-the-counter rapid test because the earliest antigen test appointment he could find in his Pittsburgh-area community was almost a week away. Rite Aid would only let him order online. The closest CVS pharmacies were all out of stock. He nabbed the last box at a Walgreens, which came back positive.
When he traveled to the United Arab Emirates for work last month, he paid roughly $13 for lab tests and got results within two hours. A hotel in Mexico where he vacationed over Thanksgiving had ample rapid testing kits for guests.
TEL AVIV — Israel on Monday barred travel to 10 new countries, including the United States, Canada and Germany, as its total number of omicron cases reached 175 and the prime minister warned that a new wave of the coronavirus had already arrived.
Israel’s updated “red list” now includes the U.S., Canada, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Turkey and Switzerland. The ban against the added countries will go into effect at midnight Tuesday night.
Trips from Israel to red countries are forbidden unless travelers receive permission from a special committee. If travelers fly into Israel from a red country, they must enter a seven-day quarantine.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a televised news conference Sunday that Israel had “bought precious time” by restricting international travel in recent weeks, but that it was now the citizens’ responsibility to take action. He urged all eligible Israelis to fully vaccinate themselves and their children — a definition that in Israel includes a booster dose for those eligible. Last month, Israel opened vaccinations to children as young as 5.
“Given the very infectious nature of this variant, the collective, national protection provided by the state isn’t enough. The fifth wave is arriving [and] every family needs to prepare,” Bennett said.
The Israeli Health Ministry has said the majority of omicron cases have come from travelers who returned from abroad. On Sunday, 10 percent of travelers on a flight from Miami to Israel tested positive for the coronavirus, with most of the cases suspected to be the omicron variant.
COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift to keep up.
And scientists say the surge is just beginning.
As omicron drives a new phase of the pandemic, many are looking to Denmark — and particularly the government institute devoted to testing, surveillance and modeling — for warnings about what to expect.
Boeing is dropping a policy requiring all U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated, citing a federal district court ruling this month that blocked a key Biden administration immunization mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors.
The aerospace giant’s announcement Friday followed other major companies such as Amtrak and General Electric that suspended their vaccine mandates as a result of the ongoing legal battles that pit conservative-led states against the federal government.
On Dec. 7, a federal judge in Georgia sided with seven states — Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia — and several companies in issuing a nationwide hold on President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies with government contracts. After this setback, the White House said the Justice Department would continue pushing for the mandate, which was originally to take effect early next month.
NASHVILLE — The first cars bearing the needy pulled into the parking lot as the lights went on in the squat brick Social Security office, three miles north of the luxury condos and boutique hotels rising in booming Music City.
It was 9 a.m., and a flier taped to the glass double doors announced business hours until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. An American flag fluttered at the curb.
But the office did not open for business, except for a lucky few who gained special entry, for what was then the 605th day since it had been sealed shut to protect its employees and customers from the coronavirus.
Among people with covid-19, those who have certain sleep disorders (including sleep apnea) face a 31 percent greater chance of developing a severe case that requires hospitalization, or dying from the disease, than do people who have covid-19 but do not have sleep-disturbed breathing, according to research published in JAMA Network Open.
The study links the increase in risk to breathing disorders that can cause oxygen levels to drop during sleep, creating a low oxygen level called hypoxia. The researchers found that having such a sleep-related breathing disorder did not make people more likely to contract the coronavirus. They wrote, however, that having low oxygen levels “may play a role in worse outcomes once the viral illness evolves,” describing hypoxia as an “amplifier” of covid effects.
The findings were based on data from 5,402 adults (average age 56) who had undergone sleep studies and coronavirus testing in 2020 through the Cleveland Clinic Health System.
For someone with sleep apnea, one of the most common sleep disorders, breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep, sometimes 30 times or more an hour, and often is accompanied by gasping or snorting sounds. This causes hypoxia. Treatment often involves using what is called positive airway pressure (PAP) while sleeping. The person wears a mask, which has a tube connected to a small machine that sits bedside. It pumps pressurized air into the upper airway, keeping it open and allowing normal breathing. The researchers suggested further studies to determine whether such treatment would improve covid-19 outcomes for people with a sleep disorder.