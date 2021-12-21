The director general of the World Health Organization on Monday urged people to cancel upcoming events as part of a global effort to avoid “increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths” over the holiday season amid the spread of the omicron variant.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s remarks to journalists come as the new variant is quickly infecting more and more people just before the Christmas holiday. At least 48 U.S. states and 89 countries have reported cases. An unvaccinated Houston-area man in his 50s is believed to be the first to die in the United States after being infected by omicron.

“All of us are sick of this pandemic. All of us want to spend time with friends and family,” Ghebreyesus told reporters. “In some cases that will mean canceling or delaying events,” he added. “But an event canceled is better than a life canceled.”

Here’s what to know

  • The omicron variant accounted for 73 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States between Dec. 12 and 18, according to modeled projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, showcasing the highly contagious nature of the variant.
  • President Biden will address the nation Tuesday to urge Americans to take protections to fend off omicron. But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the speech is not “about locking the country down.”
  • The NHL will halt its season Wednesday amid a spike in coronavirus cases and the rise of omicron, the league announced Monday night, becoming the first major pro sports league in North America with plans to halt play entirely, albeit briefly.