“All of us are sick of this pandemic. All of us want to spend time with friends and family,” Ghebreyesus told reporters. “In some cases that will mean canceling or delaying events,” he added. “But an event canceled is better than a life canceled.”
Lawmakers who are doctors urge boosters in new radio PSA
A bipartisan group of lawmakers who are also doctors are urging Americans in a new public service announcement to get coronavirus booster shots amid lagging uptake in the United States.
The group includes Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), a former practicing OG/GYN, who tells listeners of the radio spot that he is speaking to them “not only as a member of Congress but as a physician concerned for your health and your safety, and that of our nation.”
Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) tells listeners that with a booster, “you are 14 times less likely to end up being hospitalized if you get sick with covid.” Ruiz, who worked as an emergency room doctor before becoming a congressman, adds: “With the booster, you are 10 times less likely to die."
Less than 30 percent of fully vaccinated people in the United States have received a booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who worked as an orthopedic surgeon, says in the spot that booster shots are especially important “if you are a senior or someone with underlying health conditions.” About half of people 65 and older who have been fully vaccinated have gotten a booster shot, according to the CDC.
“This holiday season," Marshall says in the announcement, “the best gift you can give the people you love is the gift of life.”
New Zealand delays border opening in response to omicron
New Zealand has delayed plans to reopen its international border to some travelers, amid fears about the rapid spread of the new omicron variant worldwide.
The island nation put strict curbs on entry about 20 months ago and requires 10-day stays in quarantine facilities for returning nationals.
Previously, the government said vaccinated New Zealand citizens could return from Australia and self-isolate for seven days, rather than stay in government-run hotels, from Jan. 17, followed by other international travelers a few months later when it would begin to fully reopen to the world. Now, it has pushed back the start of the phased reopening until the end of February.
Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said the omicron variant is “sweeping the globe at a bewildering speed” and that its severity and impact on health systems are “not yet fully understood.”
“Parts of the world are going back into lockdown and experiencing major disruption, and with these extra steps we aim to keep omicron at bay,” he added.
New Zealand has so far recorded only 22 omicron cases, none of which are in the community. All but one case — who has since recovered — are isolating in government-run hotels.
The government recently loosened many domestic restrictions after the country reached a 90 percent vaccination rate this month. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to celebrate her pandemic-delayed wedding next month with dozens of guests and a performance by the singer Lorde, the New Zealand Herald reported.
Officials also said Tuesday they would bring forward the timing of booster vaccinations to four months, from six months previously, and begin vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 from mid-January.
“With these changes, we’re buying New Zealand as much time as we can, as scientists here and overseas race to get a clearer picture of omicron,” Hipkins said.
SpaceX has 132 covid cases at Calif. headquarters, health officials say
SpaceX has had an outbreak of 132 coronavirus cases at its headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Health Department, as the hard-charging space company founded by Elon Musk has kept a torrid pace of rocket launches heading into the New Year.
The spike comes as the highly transmissible omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the United States, upending life for many, forcing sports leagues to cancel games and setting off a scramble for testing kits.
Last year, Musk’s Tesla plant in the San Francisco area had an outbreak of hundreds of cases. Musk had defied efforts by local officials to shut down the plant.
The SpaceX outbreak was the largest among businesses in Los Angeles County, officials said. A FedEx facility had the second-highest number of people test positive, with 85, and a Northrop Grumman facility had 33.
Biden was in close contact with aide who later tested positive for coronavirus, White House says
President Biden was in close contact with an aide who later tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House said Monday night.
Biden tested negative Monday morning and will be tested again Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. She added that Biden will continue with his daily schedule because current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not require fully vaccinated individuals to quarantine after an exposure.
News of the close contact comes amid a wave of new coronavirus cases in the United States, with the highly contagious omicron variant comprising 73 percent of new cases between Dec. 12 and 18, according to the CDC.