Until around 2003 or 2004, the Akron bridge was located at Middlebury Run Park, a trail along the Little Cuyahoga River, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. It was removed for a wetland restoration project, police said, and relocated to a field on the other side of the river, next to a large office building. There were plans for the bridge to be reused in a project for a women’s shelter, the Beacon Journal reported.