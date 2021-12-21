A week later, the entire structure was gone.
On Friday, police arrested the alleged thief — 63-year-old David Bramley of Sharon Township, west of Akron. Bramley, who could not be reached for comment, was charged with felony theft, authorities announced Monday. Court records do not indicate if he has an attorney.
The alleged bridge theft is the latest heist of its kind to make national headlines. In 2011, police in western Pennsylvania arrested and charged two brothers with stealing a 50-foot-long, 20-foot-wide bridge. Authorities said the brothers sold 31,000 pounds of parts, earning more than $5,000, according to the Associated Press.
In March, police arrested a Burbank, Wash., man and charged him with stealing a 400-pound slide from a local playground. The man had cut off the top of the structure, painted the slide blue and secured it to his son’s bunk bed, police said. He pleaded guilty in September.
Until around 2003 or 2004, the Akron bridge was located at Middlebury Run Park, a trail along the Little Cuyahoga River, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. It was removed for a wetland restoration project, police said, and relocated to a field on the other side of the river, next to a large office building. There were plans for the bridge to be reused in a project for a women’s shelter, the Beacon Journal reported.
Someone first noticed the missing deck boards on Nov. 3, according to authorities, and the whole bridge was gone by Nov. 11.
A month later, on Dec. 10, Akron police informed the public of the missing bridge in a Facebook post calling for “any information or knowledge of the whereabouts.” Over the next few weeks, investigators received “several tips and developed additional information critical to the case,” police said Monday on Facebook. The investigation, they say, led them to Bramley.
Around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Akron police searched a property in neighboring Medina County. They soon found the bridge, which had been partially taken apart, authorities said.
“Detectives discovered that Bramley … paid a local trucking company for a crane service,” police said. “The crane was later used to place the bridge on and off a vehicle that transported it to the Medina County property.”
The bridge will be brought back to Akron in the next few days, police said. Authorities did not say why the bridge was allegedly taken.
Bramley will be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court on Thursday.