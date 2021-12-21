Federal research has found Trump’s views played a significant role in spreading misinformation and fomenting the response to vaccines he was fighting at Sunday’s event. While in office, he downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus early in the pandemic, repeatedly saying it would just “go away,” even as infections and deaths swelled. He flouted his own administration’s safety protocols by holding large rallies and packing the White House with unmasked guests. He and former first lady Melania Trump got vaccinated in private before leaving office, while other top officials — including his own vice president — made a show of doing so publicly. In September, Trump told the Wall Street Journal he “probably” wouldn’t get a booster shot and, in August, suggested they were a “moneymaking operation" during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo.