That was a Thursday. On Friday morning, Irene started taking calls. She reminded herself to sit up straight because the training had said that posture affects the tone of your voice. A tracker at the bottom of her screen was supposed to count the number of people on hold, but it only had space for two digits and blinked “99+” all day long. She remembered her first callers, and how nervous and excited she was to talk to them. A man whose voice kept cracking as he registered for the funerals of his mother, wife and brother. A son who wanted to know if he could claim his father’s death if he had also been sick with cancer. A woman who kept her on the line for an hour said she was fending off loneliness by talking with her husband’s ghost. After that, it all began to blur together because there were so many calls coming in — people wanting to sign up, people wanting to find out how soon until they could be done with FEMA forever, people wanting to thank her, people wanting to yell at her, perhaps knowing she was not allowed to hang up, and now eight months later and with two days left to go, a woman from Alabama was asking her why things were taking so long.