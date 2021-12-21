In the havoc and in her panic, Potter managed to see Wright as a boy — not condescendingly or dismissively, but humanely. She recognized him as someone who, despite having a toddler of his own, called his mother when he was stopped by police. She acknowledged the he was still immature enough to act irrationally in the face of authority. He was someone with decades of possibilities ahead. He was a boy still prone to making rash decisions and big mistakes. And she had killed him over what began as a near-nothing.