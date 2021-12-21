Although Rittenhouse has told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the polarization around his case was “sickening,” the teen has been embraced by conservatives in the weeks after he was acquitted of all charges for killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. Rittenhouse admitted shooting the men, but he maintained that he acted in self-defense. Some conservatives have lionized him, while critics have described him as a violent vigilante.