“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” members wrote, citing news reports indicating security and medical staff were ill-prepared and witness accounts that barricades prevented people from escaping.
The victims of the Nov. 5 concert held at NRG Stadium in Houston ranged from 9- to 27-years-old, and at least 25 people were hospitalized. A medical examiner said all 10 victims died of compression asphyxia, a phenomenon that experts say can occur when crowds become dangerously dense.
Representatives for Live Nation did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The bipartisan probe shifts scrutiny to one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, is a ubiquitous force in promoting, selling tickets and running hundreds of venues across the United States as well as some of the nation’s largest and most lucrative concerts.
In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, attention — and in some bases, blame — focused on the co-founder and public face of Astroworld, rapper Travis Scott.
An estimated 50,000 concertgoers attended the sold-out festival headlined by Scott, the 30-year-old Houston native known for his raucous concerts. Within about 15 minutes of Scott’s performance, the crowd began to push toward the front, causing a wave of panic and injuries among concertgoers, according to a forensic crowd analysis by The Washington Post.
Videos show Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert continued despite desperate pleas for help from the crowd
Scott continued to perform for roughly 70 minutes, even as fans screamed to stop the show and climbed platforms and trees as they attempted to flag camera operators or other personnel for help, the analysis found. Scott paused the show roughly 40 minutes in to call security for a fan who had passed out near the stage, but then resumed his performance.
More than 300 lawsuits have been filed in the wake of the festival alleging negligence and wrongful death; most name Live Nation, Astroworld Festival and Scott, while some include other companies related to the festival or venue.
Scott, through lawyers, has denied responsibility. In a Dec. 9 sit-down with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, his first interview since Astroworld, Scott said he didn’t know people had died at his show “until minutes before the news conference” later that night.
In their Wednesday letter to Rapino, the House committee indicated Live Nation could and should have been prepared to safely manage an event like Astroworld given that the company and its subsidiaries between 2016 and 2019 had been cited and fined at least 10 times for safety violations.
“My colleagues and I intend to get to the bottom of how a tragedy of this magnitude occurred and what reforms are needed to make sure it never happens again,” Maloney said.
The committee has requested written responses from Live Nation by Jan. 7.
Read more: