Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and three other bipartisan members of the committee outlined the scope of the investigation Wednesday in a three-page letter to Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino. The wide-ranging probe will examine what Live Nation did in the days before the festival for planning and logistics, how it responded to indications early in the day that crowd-control measures were failing and the timeline of when it first knew concertgoers were in distress or dying as the evening crowd surge escalated.