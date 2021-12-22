U.S. population growth hit a record low in 2020, while life expectancy fell by the largest margin since World War II, federal officials said Wednesday, reflecting the pandemic’s impact on deaths and immigration.

The country’s population grew by 0.1 percent from July 2020 to July 2021, or by 392,665 people, the Census Bureau said. The tally represented the first time that the country’s population rose by fewer than 1 million individuals since 1937, it said. The average expected life span fell to 77, a drop of 1.8 years from 2019, with covid-19 becoming the third-leading cause of death in the United States, behind heart disease and cancer.

The low population growth is attributable to both the pandemic and lower birthrates, among other factors, the Census Bureau said. Mortality grew in part due to the coronavirus, while pandemic-induced travel restrictions prevented fewer people from migrating to the United States.

