The low population growth is attributable to both the pandemic and lower birthrates, among other factors, the Census Bureau said. Mortality grew in part due to the coronavirus, while pandemic-induced travel restrictions prevented fewer people from migrating to the United States.
Here’s what to know.
- President Biden in a speech Tuesday sought to reassure Americans that the country has the tools to fight the highly transmissible omicron variant and insisted the United States would not lock down or close schools despite surging cases.
- Omicron, first detected in November, is showing the potential in some places to overtake the delta variant as the dominant version of the coronavirus. See how fast the omicron variant is spreading around the world.
- The NHL will not send players to the 2022 Beijing Olympics, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. An official announcement of the decision is expected in the coming days.
Biden seeks to recast pandemic fight, rejecting lockdowns and school closures
President Biden sought to recast the fight against the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, insisting the United States would not lock down or close schools despite surging cases driven by the new, highly transmissible omicron variant.
Instead, Biden argued that Americans who are vaccinated and boosted remain largely protected from severe illness and should plan to celebrate the holidays with family and friends as normal.
“This is not March of 2020,” Biden said, referring to the early, pre-vaccine days of the pandemic as he spoke from the White House State Dining Room. “Two hundred million people are fully vaccinated. We’re prepared. We know more.”
The president still issued a grave warning to unvaccinated Americans who he said have a “patriotic duty” to get vaccinated, but he spent much of his speech reassuring Americans the country has the tools to avoid the extreme measures that typified the early months of the pandemic response.
6 warnings for travel during Christmas week
The rise of the omicron variant does not appear to be keeping travelers home for the holidays: More than 2 million passengers a day have passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints since Thursday, with even busier days expected ahead.
That leaves the number of people who traveled in 2020, when many stayed home, in the dust. And it means some travelers might be heading out on their first big trip since Christmas 2019.
Here’s what those who are returning to the roads and skies — for the first time in years, or even just weeks — should be aware of.
One person caught the coronavirus. China locked down 200,000 of their neighbors.
In response to a single case of the coronavirus, Chinese authorities locked down a border city of more than 200,000 people this week, suspended schools and businesses and barred the entry of all goods and people.
The city of Dongxing, which borders Vietnam in China’s southern Guangxi province, on Wednesday ordered all households to quarantine at home until further notice after a resident tested positive during a routine screening, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Schools, public transportation and most businesses, except for supermarkets and pharmacies, were temporarily shuttered as authorities launched a campaign to test everyone in the city.
Customs processing in the city, the entry point for a million tons of goods annually from Vietnam, was also halted while the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi asked Chinese citizens in Vietnam not to return by land.