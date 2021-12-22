Prosecutors said Johnna Rhone, a 59-year-old art teacher at Jefferson Middle School, delivered handwritten notes to three classrooms last week, some containing implicit threats of violence.
Peter J. Lucido, the top prosecutor in Macomb County, said one of the notes read: “Start break early. He’s gonna do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom! Get it?”
Rhone was arraigned Monday on a charge of making a false report or threat of terrorism, a crime classified as a felony in Michigan that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. ClickOnDetroit reported that her bond was set at $75,000.
Rhone, who has worked at Jefferson Middle School for 21 years, could not be immediately reached for comment. Her lawyer, Andrew Leone, told local Fox 2 in Detroit that she is denying the accusations.
The alleged incident comes as school districts in Michigan and across the country are grappling with a wave of violent threats issued on social media, apparently sparked by the deadly Oxford High School shooting in suburban Detroit in November.
In the latest trend unsettling parents and school administrators, a “challenge” went viral last week on the social network TikTok in which students promoted school shootings to take place on Dec. 17 — for many, the last day of class before winter break. Schools from D.C. to California closed for the day or beefed up security, though law enforcement officials cautioned that most of the threats were not credible.
Rhone can be heard in footage of her arraignment, published by NBC News, saying the allegations were “not true,” as the judge and her lawyer requested that she not make statements.
Leone, her lawyer, told reporters that there was footage from the school capturing the alleged incident, but that he had not seen it yet.
Lucido, the Macomb County prosecutor, said in a news conference that his office would take a “zero-tolerance” approach to “students and teachers that are threatening others.”
“I can expect something like this for a child, not an adult,” he added after reading what he said was one of the notes Rhone is accused of leaving at the school. “We expect more from our teachers.”
Rhone will be placed on house arrest until her next hearing, a probable cause conference scheduled for Feb. 1, according to the 40th District Court.
Hannah Natanson and Laura Meckler contributed to this report.
