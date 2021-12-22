Neil Sheehan
Jan. 7, age 84 | A tireless chronicler of the Vietnam War who obtained the Pentagon Papers for the New York Times and later received the Pulitzer Prize for his book “A Bright Shining Lie,” a meticulously researched indictment of America’s role in that conflict. (Pictured, left) | Read more
Tommy Lasorda
Jan. 7, age 93 | Hall of Fame baseball manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and profane master of motivation, who made his players feel “like you could run through a brick wall.” | Read more
Sheldon G. Adelson
Jan. 11, age 87 | A billionaire casino tycoon and free-spending political donor who helped bankroll conservative candidates in the United States and Israel, and who pushed the governments of both countries to reject the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel. | Read more
Phil Spector
Jan. 16, age 80 or 81 | A music producer and songwriter who came to dominate the pop charts in the early 1960s with his bombastic-symphonic “wall of sound” in hits such as “Be My Baby” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” and whose long record of disturbing personal behavior culminated in a murder conviction in 2009. | Read more
Siegfried Fischbacher
Jan. 13, age 81 | One half of the magician team of Siegfried & Roy — known for their glittering costumes and extravagant illusions involving tigers, lions and other animals, which made them among the most popular and highest-paid entertainers in Las Vegas. (Pictured, right) | Read more
Hank Aaron
Jan. 22, age 86 | One of the greatest players in baseball history who smashed Babe Ruth’s career home run record in defiance of threats to his life and who used his Hall of Fame baseball career as a platform to champion civil rights. | Read more
Hal Holbrook
Jan. 23, age 95 | The indelible portrayer of Mark Twain for 63 years, a role for which he earned a Tony Award, and also was the shadowy Deep Throat in “All the President’s Men,” among more than 100 other film and TV roles. | Read more
Larry King
Jan. 23, age 87 | The suspendered impresario of cable television whose popular CNN interview program — with its guest-friendly questions and conversational banter — was a premier haven for the famous and infamous to spill their secrets, hype their projects and soften their image. | Read more | See more photos
Cloris Leachman
Jan. 27, age 94 | A multifaceted Oscar-winning actress who gave a tour de force performance as a desperately lonely Texas housewife in “The Last Picture Show” and a tour de farce portrayal of the grim-faced Transylvanian housekeeper Frau Blücher in “Young Frankenstein.” | Read more
Cicely Tyson
Jan. 28, age 96 | An actress whose electrifying portrayals of resilient Black women — foremost in the 1974 TV movie “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” but also as Coretta Scott King and Harriet Tubman — brought some of the first ennobling portrayals of African Americans to a vast television audience. | Read more | See more photos
Dianne Durham
Feb. 4, age 52 | A standout gymnast who in 1983 became the first African American to win the U.S. national championship, an achievement that won her enduring acclaim as a pathbreaker in her sport even as Olympic glory eluded her. | Read more
Christopher Plummer
Feb. 5, age 91 | An acclaimed stage and film star who brought both charm and an air of menace to a vast range of roles from King Lear to a Klingon villain, and added an Oscar win for “Beginners” to a shelf of trophies that already included two Tony Awards. | Read more
George P. Schultz
Feb. 6, age 100 | Counsel and Cabinet member for two Republican presidents, and who, as President Reagan’s secretary of state, played a critical role in the dramatic easing of tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union. (At center) | Read more
Mary Wilson
Feb. 8, age 76 | An original member of the Supremes, a Detroit-based vocal trio that topped the charts in the 1960s with a dozen No. 1 hits for the Motown label and who later wrote best-selling memoirs about her experiences in the group. | Read more
Chick Corea
Feb. 9, age 79 | One of the most versatile and influential jazz pianists of his generation, who helped develop the electronic fusion style of music with Miles Davis and later with his 1970s group Return to Forever, while remaining true to the classic jazz piano repertoire. | Read more
Larry Flynt
Feb. 10, age 78 | One of America’s most notorious pornographers and self-proclaimed champions of First Amendment freedoms, who built his business interests on the hardcore raunch and grotesque parody of Hustler magazine. | Read more
Rush Limbaugh
Feb. 17, age 70 | He deployed comic bombast and relentless bashing of liberals, feminists and environmentalists to become the nation’s most popular radio talk-show host and lead the Republican Party into a politics of anger and obstruction. | Read more
Lawrence Ferlinghetti
Feb. 22, age 101 | An acclaimed poet and longtime proprietor of City Lights, the San Francisco bookstore and avant-garde publishing house that catapulted the Beat Generation to fame and helped establish the city as a center of literary and cultural revolution. | Read more
Vernon E. Jordan Jr.
March 1, age 85 | A civil rights worker, lawyer and political kingmaker, who was one of the most influential figures in Washington, reaching the peak of his quiet authority during the 1990s, when he was, with the possible exception of Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton’s closest adviser. | Read more | See more photos
Roger Mudd
March 9, age 93 | A longtime CBS News political correspondent who reported on the Pentagon’s profligate spending, whose interview with Edward M. Kennedy ended the senator’s White House prospects and who briefly shared the anchor job at his onetime rival, NBC News. | Read more
James Levine
March 9, age 77 | A conductor whose musical versatility and vitality — and near-infallible knowledge of the works he interpreted — made him one of the world’s most acclaimed orchestra leaders but whose career ended amid accusations of sexual abuse. | Read more
George Segal
March 23, age 87 | An actor who brought a roguish charm to romantic-comedy films in the 1970s and was known for his Oscar-nominated role in the psychological drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” before his long-running parts on the TV sitcoms “Just Shoot Me!” and “The Goldbergs.” | Read more
Jessica Walter
March 24, age 80 | An Emmy-winning screen and stage veteran best known for playing Lucille Bluth, the manipulative, wine-guzzling, emotionally withholding matriarch on “Arrested Development.” | Read more
Larry McMurtry
March 25, age 84 | A Texas-born, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and Oscar-winning screenwriter who pierced the myth of the Lone Star State’s romanticized past in works such as “Lonesome Dove” and “The Last Picture Show.” | Read more
Beverly Cleary
March 25, age 104 | A beloved author who chronicled schoolyard scrapes and feisty kids in books that include “Henry Huggins” and “Ramona the Pest.” | Read more
G. Gordon Liddy
March 30, age 90 | The undercover operative whose bungling of the Watergate break-in triggered one of the gravest constitutional crises in American history and led to the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon. | Read more | See more photos
DMX
April 9, age 50 | A gruff-voiced, chart-topping rapper who electrified listeners with songs such as “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” drawing inspiration from his hardscrabble life while also emerging as a star of action films and crime thrillers. | Read more | See more photos
Prince Philip
April 9, age 99 | The former naval officer destined to play a sometimes stumbling but steadfast supporting role as the husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. | Read more | See more photos
Bernard L. Madoff
April 14, age 82 | The mastermind of perhaps the largest Ponzi scheme in history, a reviled symbol of Wall Street greed and, once, one of the most sought-after stockbrokers in high finance. | Read more
Walter F. Mondale
April 19, age 93 | The former Democratic senator and vice president whose unusually candid and forward-looking bid for the pinnacle of American politics was blocked by President Ronald Reagan’s landslide reelection victory in 1984. | Read more | See more photos
Michael Collins
April 28, age 90 | Apollo 11 astronaut who orbited alone in the command module Columbia while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin went to the surface of the moon in 1969. | Read more | See more photos
Olympia Dukakis
May 1, age 89 | A versatile actress who toiled in obscurity onstage for decades before her Oscar-winning breakthrough at 56 as Cher’s sardonic mother in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck.” | Read more
Tawny Kitaen
May 7, age 59 | A sultry actress who appeared in rock music videos during their heyday on MTV and starred opposite Tom Hanks in the 1984 comedy “Bachelor Party.” | Read more
Eric Carle
May 23, age 91 | Writer and illustrator who delighted millions of youngsters with “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other classic picture books that captured the riotous colors and imaginative jaunts he craved as a boy. | Read more
Anna Halprin
May 24, age 100 | A celebrated dance teacher and choreographer who smashed the boundaries of contemporary dance in the 1950s and 1960s by embracing a naturalistic and often audaciously improvisational style. | Read more
John W. Warner
May 25, age 94 | The five-term U.S. senator from Virginia who helped plan the nation’s 1976 bicentennial celebrations, played a central role in military affairs and gained respect on both sides of the political aisle for his diligence, consensus-building and independence. | Read more
F. Lee Bailey
June 3, age 87 | One of the nation’s most storied criminal trial lawyers and a tenacious defender of O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst and a host of other famous and infamous clients in a tumultuous career punctuated by his own collisions with the law and his eventual disbarment. | Read more
Clarence Williams III
June 4, age 81 | Actor who played the cool undercover cop Linc Hayes on the counterculture series “The Mod Squad” and Prince’s father in “Purple Rain.” | Read more
Ned Beatty
June 13, age 83 | A supporting actor whose hundreds of screen and stage roles captured the full spectrum of humanity — from sincerity to villainy, buffoonery to tragedy — and made him one of the most versatile performers of his generation. | Read more
Donald H. Rumsfeld
June 29, age 88 | His roles overseeing the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq and efforts to transform the U.S. military made him one of history’s most consequential as well as controversial Pentagon leaders. | Read more
Biz Markie
July 16, age 57 | A New York rapper, DJ and human beatbox who became known as the “clown prince of hip-hop” for his playful style and joyous charm, and who climbed the music charts in 1989 with his crossover hit “Just a Friend.” | Read more
Ron Popeil
July 28, age 86 | Inventor, TV pitchman and salesman extraordinaire, whose Ronco brand of products became staples of postwar households and who infused pop culture with phrases such as “No muss, no fuss,” “But wait, there’s more” and “Set it and forget it.” | Read more
Eloise Greenfield
Aug. 8, age 92 | An award-winning writer whose dozens of works helped broaden children’s literature so that young African Americans could see themselves, their history and their hopes in the pages of their picture books. | Read more
Nanci Griffith
Nanci Griffith, Aug. 13, age 68 | Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter from Texas whose literary songs like “Love at the Five and Dime” celebrated the South. | Read more
Chuck Close
Aug. 19, age 81 | His larger-than-life portraits, some composed of thousands of small but intricate paintings that served as pixels, made him one of the most renowned artists of the past half century, and who continued to paint even after a 1988 spinal artery collapse left him severely disabled. | Read more
Don Everly
Aug. 21, age 84 | His soaring harmonies and aggressive rhythm guitar work as part of the Everly Brothers duo with his younger brother, Phil, influenced generations of rock performers. (Pictured, right)| Read more
Ed Asner
Aug. 29, age 91 | An actor and liberal activist who twice had the role of a lifetime in the character of Lou Grant, the irascible newsman he played first on the hit 1970s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and then on an acclaimed spinoff series. | Read more
Patricia Maginnis
Aug. 30, age 93 | In the decade before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion nationwide, she emerged as one of the country’s first abortion rights activists, campaigning on behalf of women’s freedom to safely end unwanted pregnancies. | Read more
Willard Scott
Sept. 4, age 87 | The portly, toupee-sporting TV personality who spent 35 years enlivening the “Today” show as its weatherman and resident merrymaker, whether delivering the forecast dressed in drag or giving shout-outs to far-flung centenarians. | Read more
Carmen Balthrop
Sept. 5, age 73 | A soprano who distinguished herself in operas including Scott Joplin’s “Treemonisha” and Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” in recitals and in master classes around the world. | Read more
Michael K. Williams
Sept. 6, age 54 | An Emmy-nominated actor who brought charming menace to HBO’s crime series “The Wire” as Omar Little, a stickup man who robs drug dealers, and who also appeared in shows including “Boardwalk Empire” and “Lovecraft Country.” | Read more
Jane Powell
Sept. 16, age 92 | An actress and singer who first appeared in movies as a teenager and became a sunny stalwart of Hollywood musicals in the 1940s and 1950s, most notably opposite Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding” and Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” | Read more
Marilyn Golden
Sept. 16, age 67 | A nationally known disability rights advocate who spent nearly her entire adult life, ever since she was paralyzed in an accident during college, worked on behalf of laws and public policy that made it easier for disabled people to ride buses, enter buildings and otherwise navigate the world. | Read more
Melvin Van Peebles
Sept. 21, age 89 | His low-budget 1971 phenomenon, “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” — an X-rated film about a Black revolutionary’s survival on the run — proved a milestone of independent and African American cinema. | Read more
Frances ‘Sissy’ Farenthold
Sept. 26, age 94 | She lost two bids for governor but became a leader among Texas liberals and one of the nation’s most prominent feminists. | Read more
Eddie Robinson
Oct. 4, age 100 | The oldest living former major league baseball player, who spent 65 years in the sport as a player, scout and executive and was the last surviving member of the 1948 World Series champion Cleveland Indians. | Read more
Edita Gruberova
Oct. 18, age 74 | A soprano who reigned over world opera stages for decades, dazzling audiences with her shimmering pianissimos and vocal pyrotechnics in the works of composers including Donizetti, Verdi and Richard Strauss. | Read more
Colin L. Powell
Oct. 18, age 84 | He helped guide the U.S. military to victory in the 1991 Persian Gulf War as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, then struggled a decade later over the U.S. invasion of Iraq as a beleaguered secretary of state under President George W. Bush. | Read more | See more photos
Sunao Tsuboi
Sunao Tsuboi, Oct. 24, age 96 | A Hiroshima survivor who campaigned against nuclear war. As a 20-year-old engineering student en route to class on Aug. 6, 1945, he found himself under the mushroom cloud of the first atomic attack in history. He later became a compelling advocate for nuclear disarmament. | Read more
F.W. de Klerk
Nov. 11, Age 85 | South Africa’s last White president opened the door to Black majority rule in one of sub-Saharan Africa’s most prosperous nations by releasing Nelson Mandela from prison. | Read more
Robert Bly
Nov. 21, Age 94 | A towering man of letters who distilled the passions of the antiwar movement into poetry, his verses hailed as literary touchstones of the Vietnam era, and whose later best-selling book “Iron John” awakened a movement of men in search of deeper masculinity. | Read more
Stephen Sondheim
Nov. 26, Age 91 | His intricate and powerful lyrics, venturesome melodies and sweeping stage visions made him a central figure in contemporary American musical theater. | Read more | See more photos
Lee Elder
Nov. 28, age 87 | He shattered one of golf’s last racial barriers when in 1975 he became the first African American to compete in the tradition-bound Masters tournament in Augusta, Ga. | Read more
Bob Dole
Dec. 5, age 98 | The former U.S. senator overcame the hardships of dust bowl Kansas during the Depression and devastating injuries in World War II to run three times for the presidency and serve more than a decade as the Senate Republican leader. | Read more | See more photos
Anne Rice
Dec. 11, age 80 | A gothic novelist who helped resurrect the vampire story with dark and seductive bestsellers such as “Interview With the Vampire,” which was adapted into a hit movie and used the bloodsucking folk creature as a way to examine mortality, sexuality and life on the margins. | Read more
bell hooks
Dec. 15, age 69 | A trailblazing Black feminist whose writings anticipated and helped shape ongoing debates about race, gender and class in the United States. | Read more
Desmond Tutu
Dec. 26, age 90 | South Africa’s ebullient apostle of racial justice and reconciliation won the Nobel Peace Prize for his struggle against the system of White domination known as apartheid. (Pictured, left)| Read more | See more photos
John Madden
Dec. 28, age 85 | One of the most influential names in NFL history was a towering figure in professional football as a Super Bowl-winning coach, a legendary broadcaster and a video game icon. (Pictured, left)| Read more | See more photos
Harry M. Reid
Dec. 28, age 82 | The Nevada Democrat rose from a hardscrabble mining town to become one of the longest-serving Senate majority leaders in history and a political force during the presidencies of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. | Read more
