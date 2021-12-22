Now the district attorney has moved to reconsider the sentence, and the office of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) is reviewing an application for clemency.
“As Colorado law required the imposition of the sentence in this case, the law also permits the Court to reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances,” wrote First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King in a motion requesting a hearing on the matter.
In a statement Wednesday, King said she and her team had discussed the possibility of resentencing with the survivors of the crash and families of those killed. They wanted “to be heard in this process" and have also asked to meet with the governor as he weighs clemency, she said.
Prosecutors argued at trial that Aguilera-Mederos caused the disaster, while Aguilera-Mederos said he tried his best to avoid it.
“We understand and appreciate the frustration of those seeking immediate consideration and ask for patience as we take the steps allowed by law before the judge who knows this case and the community that was impacted,” King said.
A status hearing is set for Monday.
The announcement came as Aguilera-Mederos’s case has captured national attention and brought new scrutiny on the laws that prevented a lighter punishment. Colorado District Judge A. Bruce Jones said he was constrained by mandatory-minimums for each charge and a requirement that “every crime of violence has to be sentenced consecutively.”
A truck driver got 110 years in prison for a deadly collision. Millions signed a petition calling that excessive.
Victoria Graham, a spokesperson for the governor, said in a statement Wednesday that “our legal team is currently reviewing” Aguilera-Mederos’ request for clemency. “Once we reach a decision, we will make an announcement," Graham said.
More than 4.7 million people have now signed a Change.org petition asking Polis to intervene. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has been advocating for Aguilera-Mederos and met Wednesday with members of his family at the Colorado Capitol. The push for a reduced sentence even drew the attention of celebrity Kim Kardashian, who has taken up other criminal justice issues.
Kardashian tweeted Tuesday about one prosecutor’s widely criticized gift to a colleague who worked on Aguilera-Mederos’ case — a brake shoe affixed with a plaque and turned into a “memento."
A truck driver was found guilty in deadly crash after brake failure. The prosecutor was gifted a brake shoe trophy.
“Four people died in this tragic accident,” Kardashian wrote. “Rogel has a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but it will also impact his wife and son’s life.”
King told The Post in a statement that a prosecutor’s post sharing the gift “was in very poor taste and does not reflect the values of my administration."
“We have addressed it internally," she said.
In 2019 Aguilera-Mederos crashed a semi-truck into stopped cars, causing a 28-car pileup that killed four people, injured six others and led to an explosion.
Central to the trial: whether Aguilera-Mederos was responsible for a brake malfunction that caused him to ultimately lose control of the vehicle. A jury in October found Aguilera-Mederos guilty on dozens of counts, including vehicular homicide and first-degree assault.
“Either the defendant didn’t catch it like he was supposed to, or the defendant drove on his brakes the entire way and caused them to be that way,” a prosecutor said in court, according to KUSA. Prosecutors also argued that Aguilera-Mederos did not do everything in his power to avoid collision, noting that at one point, he drove past a runaway truck ramp.
Aguilera-Mederos’s defense argued that the brakes were already bad and that he should not be blamed for using faulty equipment. “Mr. Mederos had no idea that what he was dragging behind him from Houston was an inoperable trailer,” defense attorney James Colgan said in court, according to KUSA. “He had no idea that when he needed those trailer brakes, they weren’t going to exist.”
They also said the then-23-year-old did not mean to drive past the ramp, according to local news, and was focused on swerving between cars and navigating the road.
In statements before and during the sentencing hearing, relatives of those who died in the collision described their grief. Gage Evans, whose husband, Bill Bailey, died in the crash, told CBS News before the hearing that she believes Aguilera-Mederos made “reckless decisions” and deserved a prison sentence.
The wife of Doyle Harrison, who also died in the incident, said that while she is willing to forgive Aguilera-Mederos, he needs to face consequences for his actions, KUSA reported. The Post could not immediately reach her or Evans on Wednesday.
But the judge suggested that no one thought Aguilera-Mederos deserved 110 years in prison.
“In all the victim impact statements I read, I did not glean from them someone saying he should be in prison for the rest of his life and he should never, ever get out — far from it,” Jones said. “There was forgiveness reflected in those statements, but also a desire that he be punished and serve time in prison, and I share those sentiments.”
Colgan, the defense attorney, told The Post previously that Aguilera-Mederos may appeal the verdict in addition to seeking a reduced sentence.
Colgan said there’s “a good possibility” he may use the brake shoe trophy as an example of prosecutorial misconduct while seeking a new sentence.
“Everything possible is on the table right now,” he said.