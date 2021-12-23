Even before omicron was detected, coronavirus-related hospitalizations were rising in the United States. About 46,000 people were in hospitals for covid-19 in early November, compared with nearly 70,000 now. The Biden administration and many state governments have been pushing immunized Americans to get booster vaccinations. The makers of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots say additional doses provide significant protection against infection by omicron.
Here’s what to know
With omicron, many vaccinated Americans will test positive. Here’s how to navigate that.Return to menu
With the omicron variant spreading rapidly, the United States is all but certain to see a sharp rise in breakthrough coronavirus infections among vaccinated people. These cases were relatively rare in the pre-omicron days, but the new variant has shown an ability to slip past the body’s first line of immune defenses. That means many Americans who have gotten the shots will at some point test positive.
Coronavirus vaccines act like a shield against disease, not an impenetrable barrier, and they offer protection against the omicron variant. Health authorities say booster shots of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are the best defense against serious illness, providing robust protection against severe disease. Your likelihood of developing a breakthrough infection is lowest if you’ve gotten the additional shot. The initial two-shot vaccine regimen still offers protection, but it’s not as effective against the omicron variant without boosters.
If you do get a breakthrough infection, here’s some advice on how to navigate it.
Remdesivir can help keep unvaccinated, high-risk people with covid-19 out of hospitals, study findsReturn to menu
The antiviral drug remdesivir can help keep unvaccinated people at risk of severe covid-19 out of hospitals, according to a study that found the treatment reduced hospitalization and death by 87 percent when given soon after diagnosis.
Early in the pandemic, remdesivir, an infusion therapy developed by Gilead Sciences, was the first coronavirus treatment authorized by federal regulators for use in hospitals. Wednesday’s study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, is the first to show that remdesivir can be useful when given on an outpatient basis in the community.
The findings are based on research that predates the delta variant that proliferated during the summer and omicron, the variant spreading with great speed globally. But the study’s main author and other researchers said remdesivir is likely to remain effective even as omicron proves resistant to most medicines in a group known as monoclonal antibodies that have helped prevent people from needing to be hospitalized. Many hospitals are bulging with patients and short on staff.
D.C. to require coronavirus vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and other businessesReturn to menu
People 12 and older will be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to enter many businesses in D.C., including restaurants, starting in mid-January under rules that Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Wednesday.
The change comes two days after Bowser announced a host of new restrictions to curb record-setting numbers of daily coronavirus cases that have made D.C.’s rate higher than that of any state in the nation this week.
After reinstating an indoor mask mandate, announcing a forthcoming vaccine requirement for government workers without a test-out option, and introducing at-home rapid antigen tests for residents, Bowser’s latest measure will require thousands of businesses to check that patrons are vaccinated.
The District joins a growing list of major cities to implement similar requirements, including New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Philadelphia.