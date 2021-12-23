The United States logged a seven-day average coronavirus case count of 168,981 on Wednesday, amid a nationwide spike driven partly by the omicron variant, Washington Post figures show, surpassing a summer peak of just over 165,000 infections on Sept. 1.

The tally comes as preliminary data suggests omicron is significantly more contagious than previous versions of the coronavirus. The latest surge is so far the second-largest wave of the pandemic, behind the spike in infections between November 2020 and January 2021. On Jan. 12, the United States marked a record seven-day rolling average of 248,209 cases.

Even before omicron was detected, coronavirus-related hospitalizations were rising in the United States. About 46,000 people were in hospitals for covid-19 in early November, compared with nearly 70,000 now. The Biden administration and many state governments have been pushing immunized Americans to get booster vaccinations. The makers of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots say additional doses provide significant protection against infection by omicron.

Here’s what to know

  • Vice President Harris has tested negative after being in close contact with a White House official who contracted the coronavirus.
  • Federal regulators authorized covid-19 treatment pills produced by Pfizer, while a senior White House official said less than 3 percent of the initial batch will be available in January.
  • The fast-spreading omicron variant has now been detected in every U.S. state, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.