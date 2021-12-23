The FBI last spring opened a criminal investigation into DeJoy’s fundraising activity, issuing a subpoena to the postmaster general and interviewing current and former employees of DeJoy and his former business, according to several people familiar with the matter and DeJoy’s personal spokesman. The Federal Election Commission’s dismissal has no bearing on the criminal inquiry, which appears to be ongoing. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment Thursday.
The complaints came after five employees of New Breed Logistics and XPO Logistics, told The Washington Post that DeJoy and his aides urged them at to write checks and attend fundraisers on behalf of Republican candidates, and that they were reimbursed by the company for the donations.
“Louis was a national fundraiser for the Republican Party. He asked employees for money. We gave him the money, and then he reciprocated by giving us big bonuses,” David Young, DeJoy’s longtime director of human resources, who had access to payroll records at New Breed from the late 1990s to 2013, told The Post. “When we got our bonuses, let’s just say they were bigger, they exceeded expectations — and that covered the tax and everything else.”
Louis DeJoy’s rise as GOP fundraiser was powered by contributions from company workers who were later reimbursed, former employees say
In an October decision that was made public this week, the FEC voted 4-1 to dismiss the complaints, and 3-2 in a separate vote not to communicate with the Justice Department about the cases. The commission’s acting general counsel, Lisa J. Stevenson, recommended dismissal in April, writing that most of the donations had taken place outside the period covered by the statute of limitations and that 26 of the 63 individual contributors had denied the allegations.
“In light of the specificity of the denials, along with the statute of limitations circumstances, we do not recommend that the Commission expend further resources on this matter, even if the Complaints’ fraudulent concealment theory were accepted,” Stevenson wrote. “Accordingly, we recommend that the Commission dismiss these allegations as a matter of prosecutorial discretion.”
In a statement Thursday, DeJoy praised the FEC’s decision.
“I am pleased that this matter has been vetted and resolved by the Federal Election Commission,” DeJoy said. “I remain fully focused on the mission at hand: restoring financial sustainability and service excellence to the United States Postal Service.”
The two watchdog groups that filed the FEC complaints against DeJoy said they were disappointed with the outcome.
Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at the Campaign Legal Center, noted that the FEC declined to open a civil investigation even though there was enough evidence for the FBI to open a criminal investigation and subpoena DeJoy.
“In fact, the FEC couldn’t even muster 4 votes to ask the [Justice Department] about the status of any straw donor criminal probe,” Fischer said in a statement. “This is yet another example of how the FEC’s failure to enforce the law has allowed wealthy special interests to rig the system in their favor.”
Jordan Libowitz, communications director for CREW, said in an interview that his group is “obviously disappointed that the FEC chose to dismiss our complaint.”
“Our legal team is currently reviewing the general counsel’s report that seems to be based on affidavits that contradict The Post’s reporting,” Libowitz said. “Given the information that we had, we felt it was right to file the complaint.”
