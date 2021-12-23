Baystate is the only health-care provider in its part of the state that offers the highest level of trauma services. “By God, if we get jammed up to the point where we can’t take any more, it’s serious,” said Keroack. “Where can people go? All the big systems in Massachusetts are fighting the same battle we are.” Keroack said that one patient elsewhere in the state who required an advanced life support treatment — pumping and oxygenating a patient’s blood outside the body — had been transferred from Massachusetts to Virginia this month.