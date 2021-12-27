Police said Monday that they would release the footage at 4 p.m. Pacific time.
Members of Orellana-Peralta’s family could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement Friday that he was “profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life.” He added: “I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family.”
The officer who fired the fatal shot has not been identified and has been placed on paid leave pending a review, the department said.
The shooting outraged many, hitting especially hard in the North Hollywood Latino community where Orellana-Peralta’s death echoed that of another young Latina woman killed by police less than four years ago.
When reports of Orellana-Peralta’s death was reported Thursday, Albert Corado told The Washington Post, friends and family members immediately circulated the information. “My dad texted me to say, ‘Look, this is what happened to Mely,’ ” said Corado, who called news of the 14-year-old girl’s death “traumatic and triggering.”
In July 2018, Corado’s younger sister Melyda Corado, 27, was fatally shot by an LAPD officer outside the Trader Joe’s grocery where she worked as police were pursuing a shooting suspect who later took hostages in the store.
“To be transported back to what happened, and then think about now what this family is going through — I feel for [Orellana-Peralta’s] family,” Corado said. “Not one thing has changed from the moment Mely was killed to the moment Valentina was killed.”
Last December, an investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office determined that the officer on Melyda Corado’s fatal shooting acted “lawfully” and would not face charges. In May, Gene Evin Atkins, the shooting suspect being pursued by police during the 2018 incident, was charged with murder after prosecutors deemed him “criminally responsible” for Melyda Corado’s death.
Corado fears the Orellana-Peralta family will endure what he deemed a lack of accountability for police officers who use deadly force. Prosecuting Atkins for his sister’s death allows police to “wash their hands” of responsibility to change or reexamine policies regarding use of force or de-escalation, Corado said.
“We’re living in a post-George Floyd world. For this to happen still and for police to take the same line is absurd,” Corado said. “They think it’s the price to pay for having police: in their efforts to keep us safe, sometimes people die. That’s not good enough.”
More than 900 people have been killed by police in 2021, according to data tracked by The Post. LAPD officers have shot more people in 2021 — 37 people, 17 fatally — than in either of the past two years, according to the LA Times.
Corado said Moore, the police chief, had assured the family that the department would do everything to get to the bottom of what happened in Mely Corado’s death but never pledged policy changes. Corado said communication dropped off once the family filed a wrongful death claim against the city.
Corado, who is running for a seat on the Los Angeles City Council, said police are eager to give a platform to victims — so long as they’re not victims of police violence.
“Police love nothing more than to trot out victims of crime to have their say,” Corado said of residents affected by thefts and burglaries. “But families like ours have never gotten that. And we need to have that conversation.”
Read more: