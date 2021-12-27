The Powerball’s monster jackpots have become far more recurrent in recent years. In an attempt to fight shrinking ticket sales, Powerball in 2015 increased the amount of balls from 59 to 69 (players choose five numbers). The change made it easier to win smaller prizes, but harder to win big ones. The odds of winning the jackpot plummeted from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. That means a person has a higher likelihood of getting killed by a shark (1 in 11.5 million), a lighting strike (1 in 6.93 million) or a vending machine (1 in 112 million) than of winning the jackpot.