Officials are hoping a city mandate that took effect Monday requiring workers at an estimated 184,000 businesses to get at least one vaccine dose will curb infections. “We need more and more people vaccinated,” Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said.
Here’s what to know:
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut the recommended isolation time for people with asymptomatic coronavirus infections to five days.
- Widespread flight cancellations continue — blamed on a combination of staffing shortages linked to the omicron variant and dangerous winter weather. Over 4,000 flights to, from or inside the United States have been canceled since Friday, with more likely in the days ahead.
- The highly transmissible omicron variant continues to sweep the nation, with Florida reporting 39,000 new cases of infection Monday, following the Christmas weekend.
CDC cuts recommended isolation time for people with asymptomatic coronavirus infections to five days
Federal health officials shortened the recommended time Americans infected with the coronavirus should isolate from 10 days to five if they are asymptomatic — a decision they said was driven by a growing body of research about when people are most infectious.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also cut the quarantine time to five days for those exposed to the coronavirus who are not boosted. In addition, they recommended that such people wear masks around others for an additional five days.
People who have received booster shots do not need to quarantine after an exposure, the agency said, but should wear a mask for 10 days.
“These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “The omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society. CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses.”
D.C., Maryland and Virginia emerge from Christmas weekend with record coronavirus case numbers
The D.C. region went into Christmas weekend with record-setting coronavirus case rates — and came out with even worse.
The rapidly spreading omicron variant is tearing through the region, leaving overturned holiday plans, canceled flights and sports events and performances, and scared and sick residents.
D.C., Maryland and Virginia all set records Monday, reporting the highest seven-day averages in new cases of any point during the pandemic.
Howard delays start of spring semester, mandates testing and booster shots
Howard University will delay the start of the spring semester until Jan. 18 amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the region, school officials announced Monday. Classes for undergraduates and graduate students are then expected to begin in person.
Everyone returning to campus from winter break will be required to provide a negative PCR test result within four days of arriving at Howard, and all faculty members, staffers and students are required to have a booster shot before the end of January if already eligible for one, or within 30 days after becoming eligible.
A growing number of colleges nationally have announced plans to begin classes virtually after the winter break, and a few, including Yale and Syracuse universities, have announced that they plan to delay the start of classes until later in January.
U.S. hospitals brace for continuing surge in covid patients fueled by omicron
U.S. hospitals continue to reel from surging numbers of coronavirus patients as the omicron variant drives a record-breaking flurry of infections in some regions — with medical workers bracing for more misery in the weeks ahead.
The New York City health department reported that the seven-day average of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases there has climbed to 17,334 a day, the highest recorded level of the pandemic, and a roughly tenfold increase from a month ago.
“The numbers look huge. But my guess is the true number is much, much higher,” said Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “It’s definitely missing a lot of people who are testing positive on rapid tests” and failing to report their results.