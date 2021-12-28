Law enforcement officials stressed that the investigation was ongoing and details were limited, but that they believed the shootings were the work of one person and the community faced no further threats.
The alleged shooter’s identity was not revealed, and officials said they did not know the motive.
Police said the rampage appeared to have begun about 5 p.m. local time in central Denver, where three people were shot. Two women died, and one man was injured.
Shots were fired at two other sites nearby, killing one man, police said. Denver police then identified the suspected shooter’s car and exchanged gunfire with the driver — no officers were injured, but the suspect fled into the neighboring suburb of Lakewood “after disabling the police car.”
Just before 6 p.m., Romero said, Lakewood police received a report of shots fired on a street in the suburb, about six miles from the site of the first shooting. A victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver “opened fire on Lakewood agents” when confronted by police in the neighborhood of Belmar, Romero said, before fleeing on foot and into a Hyatt hotel, where he allegedly shot a clerk, who was taken to a hospital.
The gunman then encountered and shot a Lakewood Police officer, who was undergoing surgery late Monday, Romero said. A shootout ensued, Romero said, adding that the shooter was “taken down” and pronounced dead at the scene but that he was “still unsure exactly if it was by Lakewood police or not.”
“We ask everybody in our community for their thoughts and prayers for that agent and their family,” Romero said of the officer who was shot.
Officials said late Monday they believe the community faced no further threats but acknowledged the gravity of the situation. “This is the holiday season; to have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.
The Lakewood and Denver departments will collaborate on the investigation, along with a specialized team that probes police shootings, Romero said.
