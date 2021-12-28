Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his work advocating for justice and equality during the anti-apartheid movement. He was a proponent of nonviolent protest, yet he also recognized the visceral challenges in containing one’s righteous anger and keeping faith in the elegance of compromise. He could argue against his own beliefs and see how his political temperance could prove frustrating to those seeking revolution. He could see himself with certainty, as well as through the eyes of others, and because of that his death resounds even more powerfully, because this is a time when our vision has clouded over so thickly that some of us no longer even recognize whom we see in the mirror.