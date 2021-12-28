Most presidents have gotten one or two chances to name a justice to the Supreme Court, while others have had upward of four opportunities and others none at all — all determined by either fate or the choices of the justices themselves. But an 18-year tenure for justices would mean that each president, in one term, would have the chance to pick two members of the court once term limits are fully implemented. (A similar proposal, but for 12-year term limits, would allow for three per presidential term.)