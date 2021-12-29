Also on Tuesday, the CDC released the findings of an investigation into one of the earliest omicron clusters in the United States that indicates the variant could have a shorter incubation period, of about three days, than previous versions of the virus.
The research examined just six people in one household in Nebraska, and the CDC cautioned that the sample size was too small to draw concrete conclusions. But experts say a shorter incubation period could help authorities identify infections faster, potentially reducing the number of close contacts.
As NFL playoffs approach, growing coronavirus issues threaten competitive balanceReturn to menu
It isn’t often that an NFL coach awards a game ball to his team’s general manager after a big victory. But unusual times call for unusual measures, and after the Indianapolis Colts had to place three players on their covid-19 reserve list on game day and promote six players to their roster as replacements, Coach Frank Reich recognized Chris Ballard following Saturday’s triumph at the Arizona Cardinals.
“When you get a day like this and you need everybody on the roster,” Reich said that night, “you thank the man that put it together.”
The finish line to the NFL’s regular season is clearly in sight, with two weeks left. But the task to complete that regular season, not to mention the postseason that is to follow, has become daunting in recent weeks as the league deals with a major surge in coronavirus cases attributable to the growing prevalence of the omicron variant.
Covid is spreading on cruises again. This time, they plan to keep sailing.Return to menu
The cruise industry thought it had adapted to covid-19. After emerging from a 15-month shutdown with a slew of new regulations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ships got back on the water in late June. Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said in a December earnings call that the company had established “effective” protocols for the 65,000 workers and 50 ships back in operation.
Now, though, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has changed the climate. Through Tuesday, 86 cruise ships carrying passengers in U.S. waters were reporting coronavirus cases onboard, the most since the comeback, according to CDC tracking data.
Over the past week of holiday travel, stories of outbreaks, customers isolating in their cabins and ports turning away ships evoked conditions that brought cruising to a halt in March 2020, albeit without the severe cases or deaths that marked the first wave of the pandemic. Cruise lines have imposed stricter measures since the omicron variant’s discovery, and no industry-wide pause appears to be in sight.