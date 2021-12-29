The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says omicron is now the dominant variant nationwide — making up an estimated 59 percent of infections for the week ending Dec. 25.

However, it also revised down the estimated proportion of omicron cases for the week before that — a change that suggests the delta variant was in fact responsible for many more recent infections than previously expected. The latest CDC data suggests omicron was responsible for 23 percent of cases in the week ending Dec. 18, a significant drop from its earlier estimate of 73 percent.

Also on Tuesday, the CDC released the findings of an investigation into one of the earliest omicron clusters in the United States that indicates the variant could have a shorter incubation period, of about three days, than previous versions of the virus.

The research examined just six people in one household in Nebraska, and the CDC cautioned that the sample size was too small to draw concrete conclusions. But experts say a shorter incubation period could help authorities identify infections faster, potentially reducing the number of close contacts.

Here’s what to know

  • Officials and health experts are urging Americans to rethink their plans for New Year’s Eve as new coronavirus cases climb at a record-setting pace.
  • Cases of the coronavirus are spreading on cruises once again, with 86 ships in U.S. waters reporting infections onboard through Tuesday, according to CDC data. Unlike during earlier outbreaks, there’s no indication that there will be an industry shutdown this time.
  • Officials are gearing up to accelerate testing at schools in New York City so that those who test negative or are asymptomatic can remain in class. The new policy, “Stay Safe, and Stay Open,” will take effect Jan 3., Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor-elect Eric Adams said Tuesday.