The CDC also released findings from an investigation into one of the country’s earliest omicron clusters, indicating that the variant could have a shorter incubation period — about three days — than previous versions of the virus.
Here’s what to know
Surging cases and hospitalizations are continuing to set grim records in Washington regionReturn to menu
The greater Washington region continues to be battered by the rapidly spreading omicron variant, reporting some of the highest per capita increases in hospitalizations in the nation and soaring case rates that have launched residents on desperate quests for tests.
Compared to a week ago, D.C. has seen an increase in admitted covid-19 patients per capita that is more than three times as high as any state, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Maryland’s increase ranked fifth in the nation and Virginia’s ninth.
Hospitalizations in all three jurisdictions are still below their peaks during previous surges, before vaccines were widely available. But the uptick, combined with health-care staff shortages, is nonetheless prompting warnings from some hospitals in the region that they are at risk of being overwhelmed.
New isolation guidance for asymptomatic people was partly meant to increase compliance, CDC director saysReturn to menu
Federal health officials’ revised guidance shortening the isolation time for people with asymptomatic coronavirus infections was partly an attempt to increase compliance, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.
In addition to considering the science of the virus, she told NBC’s “Today” show, her agency also considered behavioral science that suggests people with no symptoms or mild symptoms may be unwilling to isolate for 10 days, as previously recommended.
“We really want to make sure that we had guidance — in this moment where we were going to have a lot of disease — that could be adhered to, that people were willing to adhere to and that spoke specifically to when people were maximally infectious,” Walensky said in a subsequent interview on CNN.
Infected people are typically most contagious in the day or two before developing symptoms and in the following two or three days, she said. So, 85 to 90 percent of transmission potential has passed after a patient has isolated for five days, Walensky said.
Walensky also pushed back on criticism from some experts that the CDC should require a negative test result before suggesting that someone leave isolation. Highly sensitive PCR tests can show positive results for weeks after a person has stopped being contagious, she said, while at-home antigen tests may not accurately reflect transmissibility in the latter part of an infection. She denied that a national shortage of rapid tests had factored into the CDC’s decision on the duration of isolation.
Walensky told CNN that the Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to authorize booster vaccine doses for children ages 12 to 15 and that she hoped to learn that agency’s decision in the days to weeks ahead.
The vaccine gap between Black and White Americans narrowed. But it’s back for booster shots.Return to menu
Deneen Richmond hears a lot of confusion — and a lot of concern — about coronavirus vaccine boosters in this majority-Black suburb of Washington.
Some say vaccines don’t seem to work because vaccinated people are still getting sick. Others say it’s not worth taking time off to deal with the potential side effects. Or that no one clearly explained why guidance changed from two shots to three.
“We have to overcome the naysayers all over again,” said Richmond, who leads Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, a hospital that was founded in Prince George’s County, Md., in 1975. “It’s like, ‘Hit replay, repeat.’ … That is what we are going to need to do with the booster.”
Across the country, the herculean efforts of advocates and health officials like Richmond brought shots to those who were initially resistant in churches, barber shops, homes and wherever people felt comfortable. Such nationwide campaigns helped narrow initially yawning gaps in vaccination rates between Black and White Americans.
But with the arrival of the booster, the disparity returned.
Israel, fearing a de facto lockdown, eases isolation requirements for those exposed to covid casesReturn to menu
JERUSALEM — Israel, fearing that the number of people being forced into quarantine by the explosive spread of the omicron variant would cripple its economy, loosened its isolation protocols beginning Wednesday.
Vaccinated individuals known to have been exposed to a person infected with the coronavirus will need to self-quarantine only until they receive a negative PCR test. Previously, the government mandated a seven-day home quarantine, with tests at the beginning and end of the period.
The unvaccinated will still face the full week of isolation, and those who decline to be tested are required to stay out of circulation until 14 days after the exposure. Vaccinated people who test negative are still directed to stay away from large crowds and avoid contact with those at high risk of infection or serious illness for 10 days.
Officials feared that forcing hundreds of thousands into quarantine would amount to a de facto lockdown, halting business and social activity for the third time in the course of the pandemic.
As in many countries, leaders have warned that staff shortages would harm health-care, transport and business activity. The government is also expected in coming days to ease some of the restrictions on airline travel to and from the country.
Health officials have recommended that several nations be removed from the “red list” of nearly 70 countries to which Israelis are banned from traveling and from which even fully vaccinated arrivals must enter at least a week of quarantine. But several countries, including the United States, Britain and Canada, are expected to remain on the list.
The move is an acknowledgment that omicron has overwhelmed national borders and that some of the costly efforts to stem its spread are becoming futile. Heath Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that while the bans helped slow the variant’s emergence, its local spread has made Israel itself a red country.
“The moment infections are spreading, there is no point in stopping entry from abroad,” Horowitz said in an interview with Israel’s KAN public broadcasting. But some critics accused the government of caving to business and political pressure even as holiday gatherings threatened to boost the variant’s spread.
“The state needs to cancel every event that might contribute to spreading infection,” Sarit Rosenblum, a health reporter for the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, wrote in a commentary Wednesday. “The thought of New Year’s parties being held as usual this year is untenable in the face of such a serious danger.”
Federal court denies Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s attempt to stop military vaccine mandateReturn to menu
A federal court on Tuesday denied a lawsuit filed by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) that challenged the Pentagon’s military-wide coronavirus vaccine mandate by asking that the requirement be suspended for his state’s National Guard members.
Judge Stephen P. Friot sided with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who has said the mandate is needed to maintain a healthy force that is ready to act quickly. Friot also disagreed with Stitt’s assertion that the Pentagon was overstepping its constitutional authority, noting that guard members are already required to receive nine immunizations.
“Adding a tenth … vaccine to the list of nine that all service members are already required to take would hardly amount to ‘an enormous and transformative expansion [of the] regulatory authority’ the Secretary of Defense already possesses,” he wrote in his ruling.
The ruling boosts the legal standing of the military vaccine mandate as the Biden administration struggles to increase vaccination rates among Americans.
Hugh Jackman tests positive as omicron forces productions to be canceledReturn to menu
Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who stars in the Broadway musical “The Music Man,” told fans Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing mild symptoms.
“I just wanted you to hear it from me,” a masked Jackman told his 30 million Instagram followers. “I tested positive this morning for covid. My symptoms are like a cold … but I’m fine,” he said, adding he had a sore throat and runny nose.
The show said Tuesday that it would be canceling all performances through Saturday, adding that tickets could be refunded or exchanged. Organizers later tweeted that Jackman, who says he is fully vaccinated, would return to the stage Jan. 6.
Key coronavirus updates from around the worldReturn to menu
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- India has approved two new vaccines, Corbevax and Covovax, and the anti-viral drug molnupiravir, for “restricted use” in emergency situations, Reuters reported Tuesday, as cases of the omicron variant continue to rise across the country.
- New Zealand’s Health Ministry confirmed its first community exposure to omicron, attributing the infection to a person who arrived in the country from the United Kingdom this month before visiting several locations in Auckland. Officials said Wednesday that contact tracing was underway.
- France’s government has defended plans to allow only fully vaccinated people to enter spaces such as restaurants, cinemas and museums, as it attempts to encourage unvaccinated people to get shots.
- While Asia has largely avoided a huge wave of omicron infections through early lockdowns, continued use of masks and renewed restrictions, experts say the next few months will probably present a challenge for countries that make up the world’s largest continent.
France, Italy and U.K. report record levels of new casesReturn to menu
New coronavirus cases are being reported at record levels in France, Italy and Britain as Europe faces a swell of infections brought by the more contagious omicron variant.
France is reporting more than 70,000 new infections each day, based on a weekly average, according to the Our World in Data project, which tracks coronavirus cases. The wave has surpassed France’s previous peak of more than 61,000 cases daily in November last year.
Italy on Monday logged a seven-day rolling average of almost 39,000 cases, also surpassing the peak of its wave in fall 2020. Meanwhile, in Britain, a seven-day average of more than 113,000 new cases was reported Tuesday.
Hospitalizations are still far lower in the three countries than during previous surges. Though increases in hospitalizations often lag behind spikes in cases, health officials are optimistic that vaccinations may prevent large increases in cases of severe illness. Hospitalizations have risen most sharply in France, where weekly admissions have surpassed 8,500, up from about 1,500 at the start of last month, according to Our World in Data.
The record numbers mirror similar surges around the world, fueled by the omicron variant. The United States on Tuesday was averaging more than 266,000 new cases each day, according to a Washington Post tally, surpassing its previous peak from last winter.
Across Europe, officials are bringing back restrictions that many had thought were behind them — Ireland ordered pubs to close at 8 p.m., and Greece, Italy and Spain brought back outdoor mask mandates.
Australian states ease domestic border testing rulesReturn to menu
Australian states are easing requirements for travelers to present negative PCR tests to cross domestic borders, after the rules led to thousands of vacationers overwhelming testing centers over the Christmas period. Australia logged more than 18,000 coronavirus infections Wednesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
The tropical state of Queensland said that starting Jan. 1, it would no longer require visitors to present a negative PCR test at the border and would instead accept results from rapid antigen tests, which can be performed at home.
Hours later, Brad Hazzard, health minister for New South Wales state, Australia’s most populous, told residents to “get out of the queue” for testing if the purpose was to get into Queensland.
Australians have reported waiting in lines for up to eight hours and then waiting up to six days to receive test results. According to Australian network 9 News, some people slept in cars outside a clinic overnight to secure an early-morning test slot in Coffs Harbour, a New South Wales town near the Queensland border. Elsewhere in New South Wales, people were turned away from test sites.
“You can’t get tested for love or money” in parts of the country, Anthony Albanese, who leads the opposition Labor Party at the federal level, said Wednesday.
Only the small island state of Tasmania still requires a negative PCR test for entry. There are no testing requirements for New South Wales and Victoria, the two most populous states. Western Australia still bars most people from entering and even then has strict hotel quarantine requirements.
States have begun acquiring rapid antigen tests in response to global shortages, with the Victorian government announcing it would start providing free tests in the coming weeks.
Leaders urge Americans to cancel New Year’s plans: ‘Omicron and delta are coming to your party’Return to menu
Leaders and public health experts across the country are urging Americans to scrap their New Year’s Eve plans and stay home for the second year in a row as new cases of the coronavirus spread at a record-setting pace.
The volley of warnings serves as yet another reminder that the pandemic is far from over, with the omicron variant spurring a familiar pattern of cautions and cancellations during a time when many hoped to reclaim a sense of normalcy.
But instead of partying like it’s 2019, officials are asking people to reconsider gatherings and other revelry to fight rising case counts, which on Tuesday hit an all-time high when the seven-day average of new infections topped 266,000.
Smithsonian closes some museums through Sunday because of staffing shortagesReturn to menu
The Smithsonian will close four of its smaller museums through Jan. 2 because of coronavirus-related staffing shortages in its security and facilities departments.
The National Museum of African Art, the National Postal Museum, the Anacostia Community Museum and the National Museum of Asian Art (Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery) will be closed for five days so the Smithsonian can move guards and other essential employees to the better-attended museums on the Mall.
“Like many other organizations, the Smithsonian has been managing the direct and indirect outcomes of the latest surge in covid infections caused by the omicron variant,” the Smithsonian said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday. “Over the last few days, the Smithsonian has seen an increase in positive covid cases and associated quarantine periods among our essential and operational staff.”
As NFL playoffs approach, growing coronavirus issues threaten competitive balanceReturn to menu
It isn’t often that an NFL coach awards a game ball to his team’s general manager after a big victory. But unusual times call for unusual measures, and after the Indianapolis Colts had to place three players on their covid-19 reserve list on game day and promote six players to their roster as replacements, Coach Frank Reich recognized Chris Ballard following Saturday’s triumph at the Arizona Cardinals.
“When you get a day like this and you need everybody on the roster,” Reich said that night, “you thank the man that put it together.”
The finish line to the NFL’s regular season is clearly in sight, with two weeks left. But the task to complete that regular season, not to mention the postseason that is to follow, has become daunting in recent weeks as the league deals with a major surge in coronavirus cases attributable to the growing prevalence of the omicron variant.
Covid is spreading on cruises again. This time, they plan to keep sailing.Return to menu
The cruise industry thought it had adapted to covid-19. After emerging from a 15-month shutdown with a slew of new regulations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ships got back on the water in late June. Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said in a December earnings call that the company had established “effective” protocols for the 65,000 workers and 50 ships back in operation.
Now, though, the omicron variant of the coronavirus has changed the climate. Through Tuesday, 86 cruise ships carrying passengers in U.S. waters were reporting coronavirus cases onboard, the most since the comeback, according to CDC tracking data.
Over the past week of holiday travel, stories of outbreaks, customers isolating in their cabins and ports turning away ships evoked conditions that brought cruising to a halt in March 2020, albeit without the severe cases or deaths that marked the first wave of the pandemic. Cruise lines have imposed stricter measures since the omicron variant’s discovery, and no industry-wide pause appears to be in sight.