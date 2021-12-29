Omicron is now the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States, making up about 59 percent of infections for the week ending Dec. 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

However, the agency also decreased its estimated proportion of omicron cases for the previous week, suggesting the delta variant was responsible for many more recent infections than previously thought. The latest CDC data suggests omicron made up 23 percent of cases in the week ending Dec. 18, a significant drop from its earlier estimate of 73 percent.

The CDC also released findings from an investigation into one of the country’s earliest omicron clusters, indicating that the variant could have a shorter incubation period — about three days — than previous versions of the virus.

Here’s what to know

  • Officials and health experts are urging Americans to rethink their plans for New Year’s Eve as new infections climb at a record-setting pace.
  • Coronavirus cases are spreading on cruises once again, with 86 ships in U.S. waters reporting infections onboard through Tuesday, according to CDC data. Unlike during earlier outbreaks, there’s no indication of a pending industry shutdown.
  • Officials are gearing up to accelerate testing at schools in New York City so that those who test negative or are asymptomatic can remain in class. The new policy, “Stay Safe, and Stay Open,” will take effect Jan 3.