The National Weather Service said the situation was “life threatening” — urging residents of Superior and Louisville, about 8 miles from Boulder, to “LEAVE NOW.” The towns have a combined population of over 34,000, and the evacuations triggered frantic escapes and long traffic lines during the height of the holiday season.
“Unfortunately, it’s kind of the perfect storm,” Superior Mayor Clint Folsom told The Washington Post. “We’ve had an extremely dry fall and winter thus far.”
The Marshall Fire and a second, smaller blaze further north, the Middle Fork Fire, were sparked by downed power lines, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Meteorologists recorded 90 mph wind gusts, pushing the flames in the direction of urban areas.
Six people who were injured in the fires were being treated at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, spokesperson Kelli Christensen told the Associated Press.
In Superior, a town with a population of about 13,000 known as a family-oriented community with open spaces and trails, the extent of the damage remains unknown, but Folsom said “we’ve lost some structures.”
The unusual winter fires underscore the new frequency of extreme weather events. While there is “potential for fires year-round, depending on the conditions,” Folsom said, most fires in the area take place during the drier and hotter seasons.
This summer brought about a slew of wildfires across the West — spurred by heat waves, drought and dry vegetation on the ground. The conditions have not improved through the colder months.
The Boulder Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated to respond to both blazes. The Middle Fork Fire is north of Boulder, while the Marshall Fire is raging through the south.
“IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE,” the EOC alerted. “Go east, go north, but leave immediately.”
Some six miles away from the fires, portions of the city of Broomfield — including the Holiday Inn Express and the Hyatt House — were placed under pre-evacuation orders. The police department said there were no active fires in the city, but a smoke plume was visible in the sky and the smell of smoke wafted through some areas.
The treacherous winds have resulted in road closures and toppled “high profile vehicles,” the Colorado State Patrol said in a tweet. Denver International Airport has been placed on a ground delay, putting departing flights behind schedule.
As of Thursday evening, over 20,000 people had been left in the dark, according to utility company Xcel Energy, after the fires triggered power outages.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) declared a state of emergency to facilitate access to emergency funds that support response to the fires.
“Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County,” he tweeted. “Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded.”
Folsom said the blaze near Superior appears to have sparked in a dry, open space between his town and Boulder and that the wind was pushing the flames toward homes.
“I know whatever we’ve lost we will certainly rebuild,” he said. “That’s the spirit of the people of Superior.”
