Coronavirus cases are soaring across the country as the more transmissible omicron variant spreads, but hospitalizations remain “comparatively low,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling average of newly reported infections is about 240,000, up by 60 percent from the previous week, she said, but hospitalizations rose by only 14 percent during the same period.

Walensky said hospitalizations tend to lag behind infections by roughly two weeks but also noted that omicron, which is now dominant nationwide, appears to cause milder symptoms, especially for vaccinated people.

The remarks come as global health officials renew warnings about the pandemic amid a worldwide surge in cases. “The virus itself … will probably settle down into a pattern of transmission at low levels,” said Mike Ryan, a senior World Health Organization official. “But we’re certainly not there yet. This is going to be a bumpy road.”

Here’s what to know

  • Top medical adviser Anthony S. Fauci on Wednesday urged Americans to rethink their New Year’s Eve plans, encouraging smaller gatherings rather than large parties as infections skyrocket.
  • The number of daily pediatric covid hospital admissions surpassed 1,200 on Wednesday, according to Washington Post data, approaching highs last seen in the summer. However, doctors have said that despite seeing record positive results from children’s coronavirus tests, the vast majority of cases so far have been mild.
  • The Johnson & Johnson booster could help cut covid hospitalizations, according to a South African study of over 69,000 health-care workers who received a second dose. The study, which has not been peer reviewed, found that the booster was about 84 percent effective in preventing hospital admissions as the omicron variant spread.