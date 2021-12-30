Walensky said hospitalizations tend to lag behind infections by roughly two weeks but also noted that omicron, which is now dominant nationwide, appears to cause milder symptoms, especially for vaccinated people.
The remarks come as global health officials renew warnings about the pandemic amid a worldwide surge in cases. “The virus itself … will probably settle down into a pattern of transmission at low levels,” said Mike Ryan, a senior World Health Organization official. “But we’re certainly not there yet. This is going to be a bumpy road.”
Here’s what to know
Hospitalizations in D.C. and Maryland set records as omicron surge continues
Maryland and the District set records Wednesday for patients hospitalized with covid-19, as the region headed into a new chapter of the coronavirus pandemic, in which many people are safer from severe disease because of vaccines but the highly transmissible omicron variant has still led to more hospitalizations than ever.
Across the region, leaders continue to call for more measures to mitigate a wave of coronavirus cases caused by the rapidly spreading variant. On Wednesday, Montgomery County considered extending its mask mandate longer; Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) granted emergency funds to help hospitals; and Bowser announced that students won’t be allowed to come back from winter break without proving first that they have tested negative for the virus.
So far, the omicron wave has not caused disease as severe as earlier waves of the pandemic. Fewer patients now need intensive care or ventilators. Vaccinated people, especially those with booster shots, are far less likely to need hospital care at all. And while case rates have soared and hospitalization rates risen, a serious rise in deaths has not yet followed, though health-care workers are still waiting cautiously to see whether the increase in sick patients will lead to a rise in deaths next week.
A respiratory therapist fought on covid's front lines. The last wave broke him.
Respiratory therapist Alva Daniels fought in covid hot spots throughout the pandemic, but it was only in recent months that the strain began to show.
He started calling his wife from the hospital bathroom, crying, when he lost a patient. “We can’t save them. All we do is bag ’em and tag ’em,” he told a friend. Then, as coronavirus cases fueled by the delta variant rose over the summer, he told his wife: “Things are getting bad again and we don’t have enough people to fight it. If something happens to me — if I die — I want to be buried next to my mom.”
Alicia McAllister-Daniels, a nurse, thought her husband was talking about a breakthrough case of covid-19. Instead, Daniels, 38, died by suicide just five days later, his body found in a wooded area near the apartment in Fredericksburg where he was living while on a travel assignment.
D.C. Public Schools will require a negative coronavirus test before students, staffers return
D.C. Public Schools will require a negative coronavirus test for every student and staffer returning after the holiday break.
The requirement, announced during a news conference Wednesday, comes as city leaders continue their push to maintain in-person learning. City officials said the policy is one of the best ways to keep students and staff members safe during a record-breaking coronavirus surge.
Previously, school officials had spoken of a “highly encouraged” but not required test-to-return program — but that position shifted. In the past month, the increase in cases has forced 25 D.C. public schools to move to virtual learning.
A 'grateful' Kyrie Irving returns to Nets practice after vaccination standoff
Kyrie Irving returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since the Brooklyn Nets sent him home in mid-October, telling reporters that he was “incredibly grateful” to be back after a two-month standoff prompted by his refusal to get a coronavirus vaccination.
“Welcomed back with open arms from my teammates, the whole entire organization,” Irving said. “I’m not going to lie, it’s been relatively tough to watch from the sidelines with everything going on in the world. I know everybody is feeling it. I’m just praying for everybody to be healthy during these times. … When I thought about [returning] last night, I could barely sleep.”
The stalemate between the Nets and their star guard was prompted by New York City health guidelines, which bar unvaccinated players like Irving from taking the court at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden. In October, team owner Joe Tsai and General Manager Sean Marks said that the Nets wouldn’t entertain the idea of utilizing Irving as a part-time player, even though Irving would be eligible to play in most road games because the NBA itself doesn’t have a vaccine mandate for players. Marks explained at the time that it was “imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team” given the Nets’ championship aspirations.
American, Georgetown universities will go virtual for January, citing covid-19
American University and Georgetown University announced on Wednesday that classes would be virtual when they resume in January because of increasing coronavirus cases in the D.C. region.
American University President Sylvia M. Burwell and Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia issued letters revealing the temporary switch, joining other institutions of higher education in the area and around the country that have announced they are going virtual for all or part of January.
“While we sought to avoid another move to online classes, this is not a return to the situation we faced in spring 2020,” Burwell wrote in her letter. “Rather, it is a short-term, prudent approach to the current situation and risk factors.”