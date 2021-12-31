Colorado residents who fled their homes Thursday as runaway grass fires bore down on the region northwest of Denver began returning Friday as the blazes died down after breakneck winds abated.

Police in Broomfield lifted all mandatory evacuation orders late Thursday after the area was deemed safe.

But residents remained barred from some adjacent municipalities, and roughly 500 families in the towns of Superior and Louisville may enter a new year having lost their houses to the flames, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Thursday. That estimate means the blaze may have destroyed the most property of any fire in Colorado history, local tallies suggest.

The National Weather Service had urged the approximately 34,000 residents of Superior and Louisville to flee the “life-threatening” situation Thursday as the fire spread toward urban areas. Long lines of cars formed as people upended their plans during a traditionally quiet holiday week. Gov. Jared Polis (D) asked people watching the flames from roads to leave the area so first responders could pass. Photos showed homes ablaze and clouds of smoke climbing high into the air.

No deaths were reported as of Friday morning, but officials said the extent of the damage caused by the Marshall Fire and the smaller Middle Fork Fire is unknown.

“I’m hopeful that we won’t find people that didn’t make it out, but with the speed with which this moved, I’m fearful that we will have some fatalities that are discovered,” Superior Mayor Clint Folsom told MSNBC on Friday.

Downed power lines are believed to have sparked the blazes amid winds of up to 115 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

The blazes come amid a devastating year of wildfires in the West, worsened by drought, heat and dry vegetation. The colder months have been unusually dry — a condition that, combined with strong winds, appears to have made this week’s fires mushroom quickly.

Wildfires pose an increasing threat to Colorado, with four of the state’s largest fires occurring since 2018, according to state records.

Ari Schneider in Boulder, María Luisa Paúl in Lakeville, Minn., Christine Armario in Miami and Andrew Jeong in Seoul contributed to this report.

