The National Weather Service had urged the approximately 34,000 residents of Superior and Louisville to flee the “life-threatening” situation Thursday as the fire spread toward urban areas. Long lines of cars formed as people upended their plans during a traditionally quiet holiday week. Gov. Jared Polis (D) asked people watching the flames from roads to leave the area so first responders could pass. Photos showed homes ablaze and clouds of smoke climbing high into the air.
No deaths were reported as of Friday morning, but officials said the extent of the damage caused by the Marshall Fire and the smaller Middle Fork Fire is unknown.
“I’m hopeful that we won’t find people that didn’t make it out, but with the speed with which this moved, I’m fearful that we will have some fatalities that are discovered,” Superior Mayor Clint Folsom told MSNBC on Friday.
Downed power lines are believed to have sparked the blazes amid winds of up to 115 mph, the sheriff’s office said.
The blazes come amid a devastating year of wildfires in the West, worsened by drought, heat and dry vegetation. The colder months have been unusually dry — a condition that, combined with strong winds, appears to have made this week’s fires mushroom quickly.
Wildfires pose an increasing threat to Colorado, with four of the state’s largest fires occurring since 2018, according to state records.
Ari Schneider in Boulder, María Luisa Paúl in Lakeville, Minn., Christine Armario in Miami and Andrew Jeong in Seoul contributed to this report.
