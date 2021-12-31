Police in the neighboring city of Broomfield lifted all mandatory evacuation orders late Thursday after the area was deemed safe. Residents remained barred from some adjacent municipalities as the Colorado State Patrol warned that flames were still present.
No deaths were reported as of Friday morning, but officials said the extent of the damage caused by the Marshall Fire and the smaller Middle Fork Fire is unknown.
“If people chose not to evacuate, didn’t hear the knocking from the deputies, I’m afraid that we are going to learn of some fatalities in these homes because people literally had minutes to get out,” Superior Mayor Clint Folsom told The Washington Post on Friday.
The estimate from Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle that more than 500 homes burned means the blaze may have destroyed the most property of any fire in Colorado history, local tallies suggest.
“In many of those neighborhoods that are currently blocked off, it’s still too dangerous to return,” Pelle told reporters Friday. “We saw still active fire in many places this morning. We saw downed power lines, we saw a lot of risk that we’re still trying to mitigate.”
Long lines of cars formed Thursday as people upended their plans during a traditionally quiet holiday week to evacuate their homes. Gov. Jared Polis (D) asked people watching the flames from roads to leave the area so first responders could pass. Photos showed homes ablaze and clouds of smoke climbing high into the air.
The scene in Superior on Friday was one of “total devastation,” he said, and further challenges were ahead. An approaching cold front and snow threaten to freeze pipes in the homes still standing, and the entire town is without gas, Folsom said. A boil water advisory remained in effect in Superior and Louisville.
Polis said Friday that he had spoken with President Biden, who was working to finalize a major disaster declaration for the area.
“This was a disaster in fast motion all over the course of half a day,” Polis said. “Many of the families [had] minutes to get whatever they could — their kids, their pets — to get into the car and leave.”
Downed power lines are believed to have sparked the fires amid winds of up to 115 mph, the sheriff’s office said.
The blazes come amid a devastating year of wildfires in the West, worsened by drought, heat and dry vegetation. The colder months have been unusually dry — a condition that, combined with strong winds, appears to have made this week’s infernos mushroom quickly.
Wildfires pose an increasing threat to Colorado, with four of the state’s largest fires occurring since 2018, according to state records. Colorado’s top 20 largest wildfires to date all have happened since 2001.
Early Friday, commuters in Superior navigated broken traffic lights as police blocked roads leading to downtown. Lines of cars formed on the side of a main thoroughfare as locals waited for permission to check on their homes. A smell of burning plastic lingered in the air, and skies were gray and quiet — a sharp contrast from Thursday’s violent gusts of wind.
Grant Dupre was among those trying to determine how much the wildfires would upend his life. His house just outside the evacuation zone was spared, he said, but he was unsure whether his car had survived after he dropped it off with a mechanic early Thursday for a brake replacement. As he approached the shop Friday, he said an officer told him to turn around to avoid the flames.
Despite that uncertainty, Dupre said he’s more worried about how sinking temperatures will affect his house amid the gas shut-off and about the hundreds of people whose homes burned.
“There’s already a housing shortage here,” he said.
In the hills behind Boulder Valley Christian Church in Boulder, dozens of homes continued to smolder. Cattle roamed scorched fields where families gathered to try to spot remnants of their homes through the smoke.
As resident Eric Lundeen set up a drone to try to catch a glimpse of the wreckage, snowflakes began to fall. He held out his hand to catch some of the white specks on his gloves.
“I can’t tell if this is ash or snow coming down,” he said. “I think it’s both.”
Iati reported from Washington, and Felton from New York. Tim Bella in Washington, María Luisa Paúl in Lakeville, Minn., Christine Armario in Miami and Andrew Jeong in Seoul contributed to this report.
Read more: