Officials on Saturday said the winter weather front, which brought at least half a foot of snow and frigid temperatures, has made it difficult to investigate the wreckage and to search for possible fatalities.
“It’s absolutely causing problems,” said Clint Folsom, mayor of Superior, one of the hardest hit towns. “With six-to-eight inches of snow on it, you can’t see the sites now.”
Authorities released few details on the two people reported missing, with Boulder Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Jennifer Churchill telling the Denver Post that responders initially thought no one had disappeared in the blaze, “but that was incorrect.”
“Information is coming from multiple channels, we’re dealing with covid … our communication channels were certainly stretched,” she said.
Finding people who may have perished “is virtually impossible with the snow cover,” Folsom said, and will likely need to wait until the snow melts or is cleared.
Residents of still-standing homes are being gradually allowed to return, Folsom said, but many face yet another challenge: The natural gas that powers their furnaces is still offline, possibly leaving people without heat as temperatures dip into the single digits. Gas was being slowly restored early Saturday afternoon, and volunteers were distributing electric space heaters to keep residents from freezing.
As leaders struggled to take stock of the destruction, stories of devastating loss and miraculous narrow misses continued to emerge.
Mark Smith, a coach for the University of Colorado football team, said his family lost everything: “Our home, cars and everything we had in our home.”
Laura Scherer, a professor at the school, shared a photograph of her neighborhood — everything leveled but her house. “I can’t tell if these tears are happy tears for us or sad tears for our neighbors,” she wrote.
In the neighboring city of Lafayette, the YMCA is serving as a shelter for those displaced and a hub for donations. It was bustling on Saturday, as Red Cross workers carried bottled water and other supplies through crowded corridors and into gymnasiums lined with cots. Plastic bags filled with clothes and pet food sat in piles.
Tension and anxiety filled the makeshift dorms, as those who lost homes paced the room. Others waited for permission to return to the homes that were spared, unsure when they’d be allowed back or what they’d find.
Outside, the scene was frantic and a continuous line of cars drove through to pick up donations.
Michelle Tegeder and her college-age son were among those who stopped in to volunteer. Tegeder evacuated her Louisville home on Thursday and has been staying in a hotel since. Her house is still standing, she said, but she’s unable to return until authorities open the roads to her neighborhood.
When she rushed out of her home, she didn’t know if she’d ever return. Now it’s just a question of when.
“We’re just going to go back to the hotel to watch movies and wait for the okay to go home,” she said, grateful to have something to go back to. Some of her friends, she said, weren’t so lucky.
The blaze broke out at the tail end of a year of devastating wildfires in the West. In Colorado, four of the state’s five largest fires have happened since 2018, according to state records.
December wildfires are unusual in Colorado; the state’s fire season typically spans May though September. But the Denver area has seen particularly dry conditions throughout the fall, including a historic lack of snowfall. Authorities are still investigating what sparked the blaze, but say it quickly spread with the help of 100-plus mph winds to urban areas.
Alex Stickelberger and his family were among those contemplating starting a new year with little more than the clothes on their backs.
A former volunteer firefighter, he initially stayed behind at his home in Superior while his wife and two children drove to a safer location. He raked leaves and tumbleweed away and used a hose to douse little fires. But then the wind turned abruptly and a nearby roof, playground and a neighbor’s motorcycle were engulfed in flames.
With smoke surrounding him, Stickelberger strapped on a pair of ski goggles and fled his home on foot, leaving all his belongings behind. He said a stranger picked him up about a half-mile away.
On Saturday, he and his family were staying with relatives. They had purchased some clothes and essentials with the help of some donations but had been unable to see what might be left of their home. News reports indicated to him that his neighborhood had been leveled. He has been trying to provide comfort to his children, ages 4 and 8.
He isn’t sure what comes next.
“Reality kicks in when we have to find a place to stay now,” he said.
