At 12 feet tall and seven feet wide, the Southernmost Point landmark stands 18 feet above sea level on an island that touts itself as the southernmost point of the continental United States. The marker holds special meaning to the Cuban community. In addition to being the closest many exiles and their children get to their homeland, it is also a reminder of those who risked their lives trying to defect from Cuba on the treacherous 90-mile journey by boat to the U.S.