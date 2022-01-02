The congresswoman’s verified personal account had been temporarily suspended two times over the summer. In July, she lost access for 12 hours after falsely claiming that the coronavirus was “not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.” A month later, she faced a week-long suspension after falsely tweeting that the coronavirus vaccines were “failing.”
Twitter on Sunday cited a “strike” system for violations of its covid policy, which bars users from sharing content that is “demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm.” Five or more strikes lead to a permanent suspension.
“We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy,” Katie Rosborough, a company spokeswoman, said in an email to The Washington Post.
In a statement on the messaging app Telegram, Greene lambasted Twitter, saying it “is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth. That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them.” She shared the message on other social media alternatives on which she has a presence, including Gettr, a conservative-friendly site led by former Trump adviser Jason Miller.
On Twitter, Greene maintains access to her congressional account, @RepMTG, as it is not in violation of company policies.
The social-networking site famously issued a permanent ban last year on then-President Donald Trump, days after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Twitter had long resisted action against Trump but said it was moved to respond because of the risk of further violence.
Greene,