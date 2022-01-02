Health authorities have repeatedly emphasized that the vaccines are safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 496 million doses of vaccines have been administered between December 2020 and December 2021. In that time frame, VAERS received 10,688 reports of death among people who had received the shots — or 0.0022 percent — though those fatalities were not necessarily tied to immunization. Health-care providers are required to report any death after a covid vaccination to the system, even if it’s not clear whether the shots were the cause.