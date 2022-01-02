One by one on Thursday, Creasey got word about the unaccounted pups from Dog Tag. Some of the dogs had been taken to Boulder’s humane society after being rescued by animal control. A couple of people had been able to reach the boarding facility, she learned, and had rounded up dogs that were still there. Another dog was found safe and hunkered down by a nearby Costco. One owner, after hearing that his dog was spotted at the boarding site but was too scared to come out, went straight there after flying in from out of town to find his dog.