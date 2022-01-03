As the United States continues to see a huge spike in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, says the better way to track the variant’s impact is to look at growing hospitalizations.

The United States was averaging more than 400,000 new cases each day as of Monday, double the previous week’s rate, according to Washington Post data, and is expected to soon hit as many as 1 million cases per day. Fauci, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, said “the real bottom line that you want to be concerned about is: Are we getting protected by the vaccines from severe disease leading to hospitalization?”

Hospitalizations are up 31 percent from last week, and deaths increased by 37 percent, with about 1,500 Americans dying of covid-19 each day. Experts have warned that this surge will be driven by the unvaccinated, as those who are vaccinated and boosted would have considerable protection from serious illness.

Fauci warned of the broader dangers on CNN: “Even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with omicron than it is with delta, there is still the danger that you will have a surging of hospitalizations that might stress the health-care system.”

Here’s what to know

  • The United States may add a testing component to its recently announced five-day isolation period for coronavirus infections, Fauci said, after the policy received criticism from infectious-disease experts.
  • Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she repeatedly violated the platform’s policies against spreading misinformation. She had tweeted multiple false claims about the coronavirus and vaccines.
  • One in three Americans polled by The Washington Post said violence against the government can be justified, citing coronavirus restrictions and political issues.