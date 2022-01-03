Hospitalizations are up 31 percent from last week, and deaths increased by 37 percent, with about 1,500 Americans dying of covid-19 each day. Experts have warned that this surge will be driven by the unvaccinated, as those who are vaccinated and boosted would have considerable protection from serious illness.
Fauci warned of the broader dangers on CNN: “Even if the rate of hospitalization is lower with omicron than it is with delta, there is still the danger that you will have a surging of hospitalizations that might stress the health-care system.”
Covax vaccine deliveries surge, with record 300M doses sent out in December
Covax delivered over 309 million coronavirus vaccine doses in December, marking a dramatic increase in the delivery rate for a global vaccine-sharing initiative that had struggled for much of 2021 amid a lack of supply and logistical problems.
In total, roughly 910 million doses were delivered through the U.N.-backed initiative as of Dec. 30, according to provisional tracking by UNICEF released to The Washington Post on Friday.
The final tally for the year is far short of the 2 billion-plus doses that Covax had initially aimed for, and is leagues below even loftier targets that some activists said it should be aiming for. But with roughly a third of doses delivered in the final month of the year, there are cautious hopes that Covax may have sidestepped some of the problems that plagued it in 2020.
Lionel Messi tests positive for the coronavirus, will miss Monday's PSG game
Lionel Messi, the seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s game Monday.
PSG’s Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala also tested positive, the team announced Sunday morning.
All are “in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” the team said.
PSG is scheduled to travel to Vannes for a French Cup round-of-32 game Monday. If Messi and the others test negative in the coming days, they could be available for the Jan. 9 league game against Lyon.