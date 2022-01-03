“I know people are going to say: ‘Well, here it is 2021, almost 2022, and nobody’s seen this young girl since late of October 2019. So what’s happened in the last two years?’ Fair question,” Aldenberg told reporters last week. “That’s why I’m here today. Because we need assistance, we need help, and we don’t have many answers to many questions that we have.”
Manchester is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Harmony’s recovery, and police are accepting tips at 603-203-6060. Local business executives are offering an additional $10,000 reward.
Police over the weekend visited a home on the city’s west side, where Aldenberg said Harmony was once seen. The current homeowner is unrelated to the case, he said.
Aldenberg shared few other details about Harmony’s vanishing, including the circumstances of officers’ home visit in 2019. Police have spoken with some of her family members since she was reported missing and “despite doing so, are concerned for the whereabouts of her,” Aldenberg said Friday. He said Harmony was last enrolled in school in Massachusetts.
About 90,000 people were reported missing in the United States in 2020, and about one-third were juveniles, FBI data shows. Most missing children reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2020 had run away, that organization says, with many fewer taken by family members, abducted by strangers or missing under other circumstances.
Harmony spent much of her early life in foster care in Massachusetts, where she looked out for her younger brother, Jamison, said Blair Miller, the boy’s father and a D.C.-based reporter for Cox Media Group. By the time Miller adopted Jamison in 2019, he said, state officials told him that Harmony had been reunited with her father.
Despite the siblings’ separation, Jamison often talks about his sister and recently said that a girl at a park reminded him of her. Although Miller and his husband have frequently asked Jamison’s mother, Crystal Sorey, if they could connect with Harmony, Miller said, she has always responded that Harmony was in her father’s custody in New Hampshire.
Sorey often seemed worried about her daughter and frequently said she could not reach her, Miller said. He said he and his husband recently made their own effort to reach Harmony’s father through social media, but did not hear back.
Miller said his family had not given up on reuniting Jamison and his sister.
“We even still get Christmas gifts for her and stuff,” Miller said. “We’re holding on to the ones that we have right now because it’s that important for us to have that relationship.”
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s office received an email last week expressing concern about Harmony and the state Division for Children, Youth and Families, according to Lauren Smith, the mayor’s chief of staff. She said her office responded and sent the information it received to Manchester police.
No Amber Alert is in effect for Harmony’s disappearance because police don’t have enough information about who she may be with or a vehicle that she might be in, Aldenberg said Friday. New Hampshire guidelines direct police to issue Amber Alerts only when they suspect that a child has been abducted by a stranger or by a parent who is showing signs that they intend to harm the child.
Manchester police have discussed the case with the FBI, which is not investigating, Aldenberg said.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the division for children and families, declined to answer questions about the case.
Harmony is described as White, about four feet tall and 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses. She is blind in her right eye.
Although more than two years have passed since Harmony disappeared, Aldenberg said, his department is operating under the assumption that she is alive.
“I’m in rescue mode right now. This is not a recovery,” he said Monday. “All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive, and we are going to do everything that we can to find her in that condition.”
