The lack of unified messaging on the value of booster shots comes at a critical time in the pandemic, when experts worry that omicron will swamp hospitals due to its high transmissibility, even as research suggests the variant causes milder illness. With one third of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. having been boosted, public health officials trying to distribute third doses are up against time as well as months of misinformation and fights over vaccine mandates that some worry have made the issue more polarized.