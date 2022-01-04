Hospitalization numbers better capture the pandemic’s impact than infection figures, said Anthony S. Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, while appearing on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. The worst day of the pandemic for hospitalizations was Jan. 14, 2021, with more than 142,000.
Here’s what to know.
- A majority of schools across the country are reopening for in-person learning this week despite the omicron surge, mindful of the academic, logistical and social-emotional disruptions that remote education inflicted last year and determined to avoid a repeat.
- The first physical CES electronics show in two years will kick off this week, though organizers have shortened the tech event by a day, and several major companies have pulled out.
- The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds, and shortened to five months the time required between the second dose of the vaccine and a booster.
Key coronavirus updates from around the worldReturn to menu
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe from news service reports.
- Hong Kong has widened its “vaccine bubble,” requiring people to have received at least one coronavirus shot before visiting schools, restaurants, gyms and other public venues, such as museums and libraries. The new measure, which also applies to employees at such establishments, will come into force Feb. 24, the government said Tuesday.
- Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, said Monday that further restrictions were not needed in England because the omicron variant is “plainly milder” than other forms of the coronavirus. Johnson’s response to omicron included requiring face coverings in places such as shops and on public transit but stopped short of ordering tougher restrictions such as closing businesses.
- In Australia, where cases are surging, the country’s total of infections since the pandemic began has passed the half-million mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. On Tuesday, New South Wales and Victoria both registered record daily case numbers.
- Some lawmakers in France have received death threats amid debate over a proposed law that would further restrict unvaccinated people from much of public life. On Monday, Health Minister Olivier Véran criticized the “selfishness” of vaccine opponents after two female lawmakers tweeted screenshots of the targeted abuse.
Omicron pushes New York virus hospitalizations past 2021 peakReturn to menu
The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus infections topped 9,500 on Monday, surpassing the peak reached during last year’s winter wave, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
The state — and especially New York City — is once again the epicenter of the pandemic, with the hyper-infectious omicron variant fueling a rapid rise in new cases and a pair of winter holidays providing the virus ample opportunity to spread through indoor gatherings.
“We’re not in a good place, I’m going to be really honest with you,” Hochul said. “This is the winter surge we predicted.”
The United States was averaging more than 400,000 new cases each day as of Monday, double the previous week’s rate, according to Washington Post data, and is expected to soon hit as many as 1 million cases per day.
Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, says the better way to track the variant’s impact is to look at growing hospitalizations. Speaking on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Fauci said “the real bottom line that you want to be concerned about is: Are we getting protected by the vaccines from severe disease leading to hospitalization?”
Eight days after positive coronavirus test, Mikaela Shiffrin to return to World Cup competitionReturn to menu
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, who tested positive for the coronavirus Dec. 27, is returning to the women’s World Cup at a slalom Tuesday in Zagreb, Croatia. In an Instagram post, Shiffrin wrote “See you tomorrow, Zagreb,” signaling her return to the World Cup circuit where the next races are taking place.
Seven days ago, Shiffrin posted on Instagram that she had tested positive and was isolating, causing her to miss World Cup races in Lienz, Austria.
“I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive covid test,” Shiffrin said on Instagram after racing in Courchevel, France. “I’m following protocol and isolating, & I will miss [this week’s World Cup races in] Lienz. Best of luck to my teammates…I’ll be cheering for you. Thank you all for your support. I’ll see you in the new year.”