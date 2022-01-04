Much distinguishes Jan. 6 from other occasions this country has marked with ceremonies and speeches. This was not a day when the state rose up to protect its citizens from antagonists. No outside invaders penetrated our borders and clambered over a wall only to be met with stalwart resistance. The brutality came from within and it’s hard to hack off part of an infected limb or cut out a cancer without causing even more damage to the whole. The House impeached former president Donald Trump for inciting the mob, but the Senate didn’t convict him. Now, Congress gamely tries to conduct a post mortem of the insurrection, which was documented on video in real time by the rioters themselves. And the revisionists are doing all they can to pretend like nothing at all really happened or that what happened was akin to a stage play.