Alfredo weighed in at 6 pounds and 1 ounce, while Aylin weighed 5 pounds and 14 ounces, according to the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, Calif.
“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”
Although twin births in the United States are fairly common, “twins with different birthdays are rare,” the hospital said, citing estimates of the chance of twins being born in different years as 1 in 2 million.
The babies’ mother, Fatima Madrigal, said in a statement released by the hospital that the twins will join three older siblings, two girls and a boy. Madrigal said that her oldest son was especially excited to have a brother and that the whole family couldn’t wait to meet the newborn pair.
“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” Madrigal said. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”
Globally, twin birthrates have reached an “all-time high,” with 1.6 million twins delivered each year, according to research from Britain’s University of Oxford published in 2021. One in every 42 babies is now born a twin, it found.
The study also said 80 percent of all twin deliveries took place in Africa and Asia, while the use of fertility treatments such as IVF, was a factor in the global rise.
However, twin pregnancy can be more risky for mothers and babies, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with a higher risk of twin babies being born preterm or being admitted to neonatal intensive care units. There were about 120,000 twin births in the United States in 2019 and 3,000 triplet births, according to the latest CDC data, with twin births accounting for just over 3 percent of all births in the country.