However, twin pregnancy can be more risky for mothers and babies, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with a higher risk of twin babies being born preterm or being admitted to neonatal intensive care units. There were about 120,000 twin births in the United States in 2019 and 3,000 triplet births, according to the latest CDC data, with twin births accounting for just over 3 percent of all births in the country.