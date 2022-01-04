A winter storm on Monday dumped the most snow across the Washington region since January 2019 — giving rise to a marathon nightmare of fuel rationing, hunger and sleep deprivation for the hundreds of people who got stuck on Interstate 95 in Virginia.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Jackknifed tractor-trailers and car collisions brought traffic to a standstill for over 24 hours in an area where such harsh winter weather is uncommon. Many were unprepared for the situation and wondering how to keep warm and conserve fuel — but you don’t have to be if it happens to you.

Sen. Tim Kaine’s nightmarish 27-hour commute on I-95

It’s important to be prepared because these storms create “a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion,” said Charlie Elison, a spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s region that serves the Mid-Atlantic.

Some of these tips may be second nature for those who live in places that frequently get heavy snowfall. But for those whose idea of winter is a cool 50 degrees with perhaps some snowflakes in the mix, here’s how to survive when you’re stuck in the snow.