It’s important to be prepared because these storms create “a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion,” said Charlie Elison, a spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s region that serves the Mid-Atlantic.
Some of these tips may be second nature for those who live in places that frequently get heavy snowfall. But for those whose idea of winter is a cool 50 degrees with perhaps some snowflakes in the mix, here’s how to survive when you’re stuck in the snow.