According to body-camera footage of the incident and a lawsuit Badr subsequently filed, he followed their orders and exited the car. But as Badr briefly lowered his hands in an apparent attempt to put his shoes on, one of the officers let loose a police dog, which sunk its teeth into Badr’s arm and continued to grip it for close to a minute, causing Badr to scream in agony.
Badr, who claims he was not armed, required multiple surgeries on his arm, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in December. Badr’s lawyer, Matthew Haley, could not immediately make him available for an interview.
The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the lawsuit and obtained body-camera footage of the incident. Badr told the paper he has had three surgeries on his arm, with more expected.
The lawsuit accuses the seven San Ramon police officers of violating Badr’s civil rights by using excessive force and improperly arresting the Uber driver. The suit seeks monetary damages and attorneys’ fees.
San Ramon Police Chief Craig Stevens did not immediately respond to questions from The Washington Post late Tuesday. In a statement to the Chronicle, Stevens said the matter had been investigated but declined to state whether any of the officers had been disciplined, citing the ongoing litigation.
But the police are not wholly to blame for the incident, according to Badr’s lawsuit. The officers only stopped Badr because a car rental company, CarMommy, which loaned the vehicle to Badr, reported it stolen. Badr was late on several payments, he told the Chronicle. He claims in his lawsuit that he was still legal possession of the car.
CarMommy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post late Tuesday.
“The beginning of the process is this calling in of a stolen car that everybody knew wasn’t stolen,” Haley, Badr’s attorney, said.
Badr told the Chronicle that he came to the United States from Egypt in 2009 and later found work as an Uber and Lyft driver. But by mid-2020, the pandemic had affected business so dramatically that Badr could no longer afford to make payments on his own car and instead rented one from CarMommy and a partner company, HyreCar, he told the paper. Both companies loan cars to Uber and Lyft drivers.
Badr told the Chronicle most of his payments were made on time. But toward the end of the contract, which spanned from August to December 2020, he fell behind. Badr told the Chronicle that he informed CarMommy he would pay, but the company nevertheless reported the vehicle stolen to the San Jose Police Department, Haley told the paper. Language in the contract allowed the company to report the vehicle stolen if Badr was late on payments, according to Haley.
That placed the car’s license plate on a state database of stolen vehicles, according to the Chronicle.
On Dec. 20, 2020, as Badr drove the rented Camry to a part-time job in San Ramon — an affluent suburb about 40 miles east of San Francisco — a license plate reader alerted police to Badr’s car, Haley told the Chronicle.
Seven San Ramon police officers pulled over Badr, screaming at him to exit the car with his hands up, according to the lawsuit.
The officers had “no information that any serious crime was in progress, that any violent crime had been committed, that anyone was injured, that any threats had been made, that Badr was armed, or that Badr posed danger to the public,” the lawsuit states.
Regardless, the officers surrounded Badr’s car with their guns drawn while one waited behind a squad car with a police dog, per the complaint.
Body-camera footage of the incident shows that Badr slowly exited the car without his shoes. While the officers continued to scream for him to keep his hands in the air, Badr briefly lowered them as he tried to put his shoes on, the footage shows. That is when one of the officers, John Cattolico, approached Badr and released the dog.
“What I did? What I did?” Badr screamed as the dog locked its teeth onto his arm, according to body-camera footage.
With the dog’s teeth still latched onto his arm, Cattolico grabbed Badr, threw him to the ground and pressed his face into the pavement as rested his knee on Badr’s back, according to the lawsuit.
Police eventually handcuffed Badr and had him sit on the sidewalk. Badr asked them to explain what he did, according to the officer’s body-camera footage.
“I want to know,” Badr said.
“You’re driving a stolen car,” Cattolico replied.
“It’s not stolen,” Badr said, explaining that he had rented the car and had proof on his phone.
Following the incident, the police department recommended Badr be charged with felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor resisting arrest, the Chronicle reported. But the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office declined to file the charges, a spokesperson told the paper, citing a “lack of sufficient evidence and interest of justice.”