“Let us be clear. The educators of this city want to be in their classrooms with their students,” said the union, which has accused Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) of endangering the safety of teachers and students with lax coronavirus protocols. Lightfoot has said remote learning hurts students’ learning opportunities and burdens parents who can’t take off from work to care for children at home.
Many school systems across the country have faced similar debates as the omicron variant has fueled a winter surge. Most returned from the holiday break with in-person classes.
Here’s what to know
Covid spike among U.S. military personnel in Okinawa draws rebukeReturn to menu
TOKYO — Okinawa is weighing certain emergency measures after an outbreak among U.S. military personnel stationed there led to a record number of coronavirus cases throughout the prefecture.
The spike in cases has drawn a sharp rebuke from Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki, who criticized U.S. military officials for failing to contain the spread of the virus from affecting the civilian population and local communities. Okinawa prefecture is now reporting the highest number of cases per 100,000 people nationwide.
“I am outraged because the sharp increase in the number of infected among U.S. military personnel suggests that their management is insufficient,” Tamaki said at a Jan. 2 news conference.
Japan has enacted strict border control measures out of fear of the spread of the omicron variant. But members of the U.S. military are exempt from Japan’s quarantine requirements.
Okinawa is projected to report 600 coronavirus cases Wednesday, a jump from the 225 reported the prior day and the highest since the spread of the delta variant during a peak in late August, which strained hospital systems. It is unclear how many of the cases are confirmed to be omicron because covid information for military personnel is not reported to the prefecture, officials said.
Cases in Okinawa have been steadily rising since December, when a cluster of 272 cases was reported at the U.S. Marine Corps’ Camp Hansen. At least 47 percent of those cases were omicron, according to the Foreign Ministry. The Camp Hansen outbreak then spread to nine other bases and affected at least 996 people involved with the military, according to prefecture officials.
Tamaki, Okinawa’s governor, is now considering enacting a “quasi-state of emergency” status, meaning he may limit the hours that restaurants and bars are in operation — which would be the first such declaration in Japan since restrictions were lifted on Sept. 30.
The world has avoided a ‘twindemic. As flu cases rise, experts fear that could change.Return to menu
A “twindemic” of covid-19 and influenza is a recipe for public health nightmares. Strict measures to control the spread of the coronavirus were expected to prevent flu transmission, which appears to have largely held true for 2020. But this flu season, some countries are on track to be hit much harder, while others could be spared.
The United States, experts warn, could soon be facing its first “twindemic” season. Last winter, flu cases in the United States hit record lows as the coronavirus surged. This year, flu cases are rising alongside the highly contagious omicron variant that’s already overwhelmed hospitals. Europe’s flu season is also just starting — and likewise expected to be worse this year.
Other places, including Israel, are seeing flu spikes this winter after historically low case levels last year. Yet the trend looks different in Australia, which had low flu cases last year — and even fewer this summer, when the country’s flu season usually hits. And some countries, such as Brazil, are battling out of season flu outbreaks as they brace for the full effects of the fast-spreading omicron variant.
Doctors bemoan limited supply of game-changing antiviral pills amid winter surgeReturn to menu
Easy-to-take antiviral pills, authorized just before Christmas, were hailed as a potential turning point in the fight against the coronavirus because of the medicines’ ability to keep high-risk people out of the hospital.
But doctors say the limited initial supply of the pills, especially Pfizer’s Paxlovid, means they are unlikely to alleviate the strain on many hospitals confronting climbing admissions and staffing shortages made worse by omicron infections. In communities with soaring case numbers, physicians are especially eager to offer the pills, which people can take at home to avoid serious illness.
“I don’t think they’ll end up being the game changers we want them to be,” because of scant supply, said Shelley Schmidt, a critical care physician and pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, Mich., who doesn’t expect to have access to the antiviral pills until mid-January.
Tales of anguish emerge from China’s locked-down Xi’an as hospitals demand patients are covid-freeReturn to menu
On the first day of 2022, outside Xi’an Gaoxin Hospital, in the middle of China’s worst coronavirus outbreak since Wuhan, a woman eight months pregnant miscarried after being refused care until she had tested negative for the virus.
After feeling pain in her belly, the woman called an ambulance, according to an account from her niece posted on Tuesday evening on the microblog Weibo. Without a negative coronavirus test, she had to wait outside emergency care for two hours until staff relented when they saw that she was bleeding heavily.
But by then, her aunt had already miscarried, according to the post, which was deleted after gaining nearly 6 million views.